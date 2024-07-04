Highlights Brian Hoyer supports Aidan O'Connell for starting QB role for Las Vegas Raiders.

O'Connell showed leadership and growth in 2023.

Both Gardner Minshew and O'Connell will have a new OC in Luke Getsy, replacing Bo Hardegree.

There's a quarterback battle in Las Vegas, and while Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell duke it out to be the starting QB for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, former Raider Brian Hoyer has some thoughts on who should win.

"Maybe I'm biased," Hoyer said, "but I think what Aidan did last year -- I know he hasn't shown it as much as Gardner Minshew has throughout his career -- but I know the guys really gravitated to the way Aidan took over and his leadership as a young player."

Hoyer said this during an interview with SiriusXM satellite radio.

It might seem that the veteran Minshew has a leg up over second-year player O'Connell, but Hoyer was impressed with O'Connell's performance in 2023.

Hoyer Believes in O'Connell

The veteran was impressed with the rookie's rise

"At the beginning of the year, he was third on the depth chart and then he ended up finishing the entire year," Hoyer said. "I thought, to see his growth and what he was able to do as a fourth-round pick, was tremendous."

O'Connell, along with Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo, was one of three quarterbacks to start a game for the Raiders last season.

The Raiders also had to deal with a coaching change when Josh McDaniels was let go and replaced with interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce had the interim tag removed this offseason and was named the full-time head coach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aidan O'Connell was 5-5 in 11 games last year.

O'Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Purdue, started from Week 9 forward last season. He played 11 games overall and finished with a 5-5 record, a 62.1 completion percentage, 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

"Being there firsthand and watching Aidan grow, I remember him saying at the end of the year, 'I never thought this is how this year would play out.'" Hoyer said. "Obviously, Jimmy Garoppolo was the opening-day starter and then by the end of the year Aidan was playing."

Minshew was with the Indianapolis Colts last season. He took over for the injured Anthony Richardson and went 7-6 with 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He earned a Pro Bowl selection.

Aidan O'Connell 2023 Stats Games 11 Games Started 10 Completions 213 Attempts 343 Yards 2,218 Touchdowns 12 Interceptions 7

O'Connell won't be able to work with offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree this year. Hardegree was the interim OC after McDaniels' firing and worked with O'Connell in all but one start. He's now with the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders hired Luke Getsy, who was fired as offensive coordinator by the Chicago Bears, to be their OC so now both Minshew and O'Connell will have a new voice in their headset.

"I was actually kind of shocked that they didn't even look at possibly retaining Bo Hardegree, because when Bo took over as offensive coordinator middle of the year, it took a while, but things started to pick up," Hoyer said. "Obviously, we had the big game against the Chargers and then finished the year on a strong note."

Pierce has said that O'Connell's 2023 performance means he'll have a fair shot at the starting job. Davante Adams also has O'Connell as his favorite to win the job. Can he play well enough in training camp and the preseason to truly earn it?

As with all training camp position battles, only time can answer that question.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.