Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has called the decision not to award Crystal Palace a penalty against Liverpool 'utter garbage'. The two sides met in Saturday's early kick-off and Arne Slot's men continued their impressive early season form with a 1-0 victory. A sole effort from Diogo Jota was all it took for Slot to pick up his fourth straight away victory, becoming the first manager in Premier League history to win his first four matches on the road.

Liverpool were dominant for the most part and very rarely looked like dropping any points at all, but there was a brief moment when it appeared that Palace could have been awarded a penalty. After the ball was played into the Reds' area, Virgil van Dijk seemed to drag Marc Guehi down to the ground by his arm, but the referee and VAR decided against giving the spot-kick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has won 10 of his first 11 Liverpool matches, giving him the best start in the Reds' history

The Premier League have since released a statement as to why a penalty wasn't given, saying that there was no 'sustained holding'. But according to a former top flight referee, they've got this one wrong.

Hackett Thinks it was a Clear and Obvious Penalty

He's shocked a penalty wasn't awarded

The commentary team covering the game were surprised a spot-kick wasn't awarded to the Eagles and so too was former Premier League referee, Hackett. The ex-official, who worked in the role for nearly two decades and officiated games in the Premier League between 1992 and 1994, hit out at the decision not to award Palace a penalty. In his column with the Telegraph, the 80-year-old claimed it was a clear and obvious penalty and thinks Oliver Glasner's men should feel hard done by.

"There was a clear and obvious penalty that should have been awarded to Crystal Palace but, somehow, the officials failed to give it. As Marc Guehi attempts to get to the ball at the back post of the Liverpool box, Virgil van Dijk blatantly pulls him back to stop any chance of him doing so. "Indeed, the Liverpool defender used both hands to commit the foul as if trying to draw attention to the fact he was doing something illegal."

You might find it surprising that a former referee is comfortable calling out the current officials like this, but it's not the referees he's entirely frustrated with.

Hackett Blasted VAR

He called the decision not to intervene 'pathetic'

Hackett's rant about the situation soon turned from the referees to the VAR in charge of the match. He admitted that sometimes, officials make mistakes, but thought the fact that the VAR took a look at the incident and decided not to step in was 'pathetic' and goes against the whole point of the system.

"For the VAR to not intervene was frankly pathetic. The whole point of VAR is to correct mistakes, not ignore them for sake of convenience or some other unknown reason. Was it a clear hold? Yes. Did it interfere with play? Yes. Was it clear and obvious? Yes. For all of the above reasons, it is absolute nonsense for the penalty not to be awarded and Palace should feel aggrieved. "To make things worse, the Premier League then confirmed the incident had been reviewed by VAR and put out a statement, arguing that the challenge was not sustained holding and had no impact on the play. Pure garbage. Everyone can see it. Putting out statements like that just confuses everyone when the footage quite clearly shows the opposite."

Ruthless from the former official, but he's not the only one who felt the Eagles deserved a spot-kick, with Joe Cole also blasting the decision. Palace have suffered a poor start to the season and are yet to pick up their first win in the league. They find themselves inside the relegation zone on just three points, while Liverpool are sitting pretty on top of the Premier League as things stand.