Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card in the first half of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers was the subject of huge controversy, but former English referee Keith Hackett believed Michael Olivier made a 'major error'.

The 18-year-old was deemed to have committed serious foul play in the 43rd minute after tripping Matt Doherty 10 yards out of Wolves' box, in a cynical foul with Wolves looking to go on the counter-attack. This resulted in Oliver brandishing the teenager with a straight red card.

However, upon review, it looked like nothing more than a yellow card. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team got involved, and despite taking a lengthy look at the incident, the on-field decision was upheld, albeit controversially.

Hackett: Oliver Made a ‘Major Error’

Lewis-Skelly’s challenge ‘doesn’t fill criteria’ for red card

According to former English referee Keith Hackett, he deemed Michael Oliver, via The Telegraph, to have made a 'major error' by sending off Lewis-Skelly, further stating that the challenge didn't meet the criteria for 'serious foul play'. This is, of course, what the Premier League Match Centre on X, gave as their reasoning for why the on-field decision was upheld by the VAR team.

"This is a reckless challenge at worst. It does not fulfil the criteria for serious foul play. It is a major error by the referee, Michael Oliver. Arsenal will definitely appeal this. It was too far away to be deemed the last man, with two covering Arsenal players as well."

Fortunately, this 'error' - which Arsenal will likely appeal - did not have serious ramifications for Mikel Arteta's side and dictate the result of the game. The playing field was levelled when Wolves also had a man sent off in the second-half of play, with midfielder Joao Gomes being sent off for a second yellow card with 20 minutes remaining of the match.

The Gunners - who are very much in the race for the title this season - would capitalise on Wolves no longer having their man advantage, with half-time substitute Riccardo Calafiori firing the ball across goal and into the bottom corner just four minutes later.

This was enough for Arsenal to come away from the Molineux Stadium with all three points, ensuring that league-leaders Liverpool didn't stretch their advantage at the top of the table after their 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.