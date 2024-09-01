Former Premier League referee of 14 years, Mark Halsey, has lamented Chris Kavanagh's decision to dismiss Declan Rice against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, slamming the official's inconsistency.

The Arsenal midfielder was shown a second yellow in the 49th minute for delaying a restart. The hasty decision played a key role in the Gunners dropping points at home, and he will now also face the double punishment of being suspended for the upcoming north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta was left amazed by the "inconsistent" refereeing from Chris Kavanagh on the day, as Joao Pedro avoided a booking for kicking the ball away, and it's a judgement that has since been shared by other professionals, including Mark Halsey, who used his column in the Sun to suggest Kavanagh "went looking for trouble".

Related Declan Rice Given Controversial Red Card in Arsenal v Brighton Rice was taken out by his opponent but still saw red

What Mark Halsey Said

He is fed up with refereeing inconsistencies

Things were initially going well for the Gunners in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff, with Kai Havertz’s first-half lob giving them the lead at halftime. However, early in the second half, the game unraveled for the home team when Rice was sent to the stands.

Already on a yellow card for a reckless first-half tackle, the England international clashed with Joel Veltman. As Veltman attempted to quickly take the free-kick, Rice nudged the ball away. In response, Veltman kicked out wildly at the Arsenal player and seemed to be in trouble, but surprisingly avoided any punishment. Meanwhile, Rice was judged to have delayed the restart and received a second yellow card.

The decision has sparked outrage among pundits, fans, and those involved at Arsenal. Halsey, who has had plenty of experience in the same scenario Kavanagh found himself in, is the latest to give his verdict. "The ball was rolling when Brighton’s Joel Veltman took the free-kick, so the restart would not have taken place as it would have been wrong in Law," he wrote in his column, defending Rice. He added: "Therefore, the delaying a restart does not apply."

"Kavanagh went looking for trouble and he found it. A referee of his calibre at this level should not be sending players off for this. He should have managed the situation better by speaking to both players. Rice should have received a final warning for flicking the ball away and Veltman was also lucky to escape punishment for kicking the England star."

Rice Will Miss North London Derby

This period is crucial for Arsenal's title chance

Despite being so early into the new season, this upcoming period for the Gunners will have been pinpointed as a crucial one by those associated with the club. A draw at home to Brighton on Saturday only intensifies the need for a big victory against Tottenham, before a trip to Manchester City warrants even more focus.

With so much controversy surrounding the call, many may well expect Arsenal to try and appeal the red card. However, thanks to official FA Rules, this is not a possibility. Indeed, per 90min, there is only one circumstance in which clubs can lodge an appeal for a sending-off as a result of a double booking. The red card would have to have come as a consequence of mistaken identity.

Had Rice picked up a red card, he would likely have been suspended for three games, thus missing the two aforementioned Premier League clashes as well as a home match against newly-promoted Leicester City. So, in some ways, although the decision was poor in the first place, the Gunners got somewhat lucky with the timing, too.

Arsenal missed out on their first taste of Premier League glory in 20 years by just a mere two points last season, and they will be hoping to put Kavanagh's refereeing blunder behind them in coming weeks to get back to winning ways promptly.