Moving to a new team can be difficult for a football player, but things get even harder when that move transcends leagues and even countries. That has been the case for one former Premier League star who has brutally been voted the 'flop of the season' in Germany by Bundesliga players.

216 footballers in the German first division took part in a number of votes. They voted for the best attacking footballer in the world, with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal coming out on top. They also voted for the biggest flop in the Bundesliga this season and former Fulham man, Joao Palhinha was the unfortunate victor.