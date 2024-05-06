Highlights The Raptors initiated a full rebuild by dealing star forwards Pascal Siakam & OG Anunoby as the trade deadline neared during the 2023-24 regular season.

Both players were traded to Eastern Conference contenders, and will now match up in the second round of the NBA Playoffs in a series featuring the Knicks and Pacers.

Anunoby and Siakam have greatly helped their new teams after being acquired, but now one will look to send the other home after the series concludes.

On December 30, 2023, the Toronto Raptors decided that they would press the reset button on their franchise, first by trading their All-Defense forward OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for guard Immanuel Quickley and guard/forward RJ Barrett.

The trade could now be looked at as a win-win, because the Raptors added pieces that could contribute to a rising young team in the next few seasons, and the Knicks landed a franchise-altering defensive player, with the ability to guard 1-through-5, and contribute on offense both off of catch-and-shoot corner three-pointers, and by attacking off the dribble.

Anunoby helped the Knicks to further realize their potential, winning 15 of their next 17 contests after making his Knicks debut on January 1, 2024, in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Largely due to the addition of Anunoby and the MVP-caliber season of Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, New York would eventually capture the second-seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Advanced Stats Category Stat DEFRTG 107.2 TS% 59.5% EFG% 57.7% Left Corner 3PT% 46.3% Right Corner 3PT% 40.7%

As for the former Raptors' All-Star Pascal Siakam, he was dealt to the Indiana Pacers just a few weeks after the arrival of Anunoby in New York, beginning a new era in Toronto. In Indiana, Siakam's game was a perfect match for the Pacers' incredibly gifted offensive team, leading to Indiana clinching the last guaranteed postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, landing the sixth-seed.

Paired with one of the best passers in the entire association in star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the new-look Pacers were notorious for running their opponents out of the building courtesy of their outlandish scoring performances. Siakam had much to do with these outcomes, as he averaged 21.3 points on 54.9 percent shooting from the field in 41 games as a Pacer during the regular season.

The two-time All-Star Siakam kept his brilliant offensive play going for the Pacers' first-round playoff matchup against the bruised and battered Milwaukee Bucks, who were missing their star duo of Giannis Antetkounmpo and Damian Lillard for most of the series. Siakam still played the competition that was in front of him, scoring a combined 73 points in the first two games of their series against Milwaukee, powering the Pacers through to the second round after defeating the Bucks in six games.

Pascal Siakam vs. Milwaukee Bucks - First Round - 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PPG 22.3 ORB 2.3 +/- +14

Now, the stars' paths have crossed once again, as they will face each other wearing different uniforms for the first time in this series. The Knicks and Pacers had met twice post-trade deadline, but Anunoby was inactive for both games where he could have potentially matched up with his former teammate.

After winning an NBA Championship with Toronto in 2019, Anunoby and Siakam will look to take one step closer to their second career title in the 2024 NBA playoffs, while sending the other packing. Aside from their impending matchup, the Knicks and Pacers as a whole looks to be a fantastic series.

The NBA's best offense pitted against a top-10 defense should make for an interesting outcome, one where the statement, 'good offense always beats good defense,' will be put to the test.

Siakam vs. Anunoby: Which Recently Traded Star Will Outshine the Other?

Former teammates will surely be matched up with one another

For a two-seed against six-seed matchup in the East, both teams are filled with boatloads of star power. For New York, surreal scorer Jalen Brunson will match up with Haliburton, coming off of a season averaging 10.9 assists.

An entertaining matchup at the center spot will occur between New York's athletic shot-blocker, Mitchell Robinson, and the Pacers' Myles Turner, who shares many of these abilities with Robinson. Turner, on the other hand, has the ability to stretch the floor and space out to the three-point line, further allowing for a more dynamic Indiana offense.

The main attraction of this series, though, is between Anunoby and Siakam, who may very well be matched up against each other for the better part of the series. Siakam, the offensively-savvy swing-man, will look to carve his way into the paint off the dribble, while also showing the ability to stop on a dime and pull up in the mid-range. His opposition, Anunoby, will be looking to use his strong and athletic frame to stop Siakam's efforts, as he guarded reigning league MVP Joel Embiid for long stretches during the Knicks' previous series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The question of whether the Knicks will allow Anunoby to match up with Siakam all comes down to their gameplan. While the 2023 All-Defense Second Team selection Anunoby is more-than capable of putting up a fight against Siakam, they may want to experiment with Anunoby guarding Haliburton.

Since the Knicks have the luxury of possessing a player with Anunoby's defensive gifts, Knicks' head coach Tom Thibodeau could figure that they have a better chance of winning by cutting off the head of the snake in Indiana's offensive system, which is Haliburton. Either way, both matchups that involve All-Star offensive players and one of the best defensive players in the league will be entertaining to watch.

Game 1 of Knicks-Pacers kicks off at 6:30 PM ET in Madison Square Garden, where both teams will look to take an important 1-0 lead in the series.