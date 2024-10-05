Remember Jese Rodriguez? Once earmarked to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Real Madrid, the Spaniard’s career since leaving Los Blancos in 2013 has dwindled into obscurity. He’s now, however, secured the next step in his career.

He first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s, promoted to the first team by Carlo Ancelotti after impressing in La Fabrica. The boss, who has endured two separate managerial stints with the European juggernauts, said:

“Jese is an insane talent and isn’t even 21 years old yet.”

Plenty of players have tipped up on the shores of the 15-time Champions League winners and been tipped to become the next Ronaldo, one of the most famous footballers of all time – but 11 years on from Rodriguez’s potentially career-defining decision, and he has opted for a move to the Malaysian top flight.

Best known simply as ‘Jese’, the journeyman struggled to find a permanent home after leaving the sunny Spanish capital and has been on the hunt for a new employer after a short, six-game spell with Brazilian club Coritiba.

At just 21 years old, the forward – who remained uncapped at senior international level, despite being tipped for stardom – spent a season away from action after a gas leak in his home sent his apartment up in flames. And things, quite simply, haven’t been plain sailing on the pitch either.

Rodriguez Signs for Malaysian Top Flight Club

Johor Darul becomes the forward’s latest home

As reported by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, earlier confirmed by the club themselves, the 31-year-old – a two-time Champions League winner – has become Johor Darul Ta’zim’s latest signing in a career change that, perhaps, no one saw foresaw.

“Former Real Madrid striker Jesé Rodríguez signs for Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim F.C. 31 year old striker has agreed terms and the deal has been completed.”

Since January 2024, Jese had been keeping himself fit, by training without a club, but has now put pen to paper on a contract with Malaysian side Johor Darul, otherwise known as JDT or Southern Tigers, in an attempt to return to optimal match fitness.

In the official announcement from his new employers, Jese was unveiled as their new shiny forward as he showed off their blue and red strip before revealing he would wear shirt number 33.

In doing so, he will link up with a number of Spanish-born players, who already ply their trade for the southeast Asia-based outfit, allowing Jese to settle into his new home with no qualms.

Oscar Arribas, Natxo Insa, Juan Muniz and Jordi Amat - captain of the Indonesian national team - will welcome their fellow countryman to the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium – their 40,000-strong stomping ground.

As reigning champions of the Malaysia Super League, JDT have used their pull to lure free agent Jese to sign on the dotted line. Next up for his new side is a AFC Champions League outing against Gwangju FC.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johor Darul has become the 10th club of Jese’s long career.

Inside Jese Rodriguez’s Journeyman Career

Spaniard has struggled to find a permanent home

As mentioned, Rodriguez was one of world football’s hottest properties in the infancy of his career. Proceedings kick-started in Real Madrid’s academy ranks as a fresh-faced teenager – a time in his career where he was tipped to achieve great things.

The step-up to first team football, combined with a series of tough-to-take injuries, saw him struggle to adapt to the thrills and spills of life in La Liga. After registering 18 goals and 15 assists in his 94-game Santiago Bernabeu stint, Paris Saint-Germain took a punt, forking out €25 million for his signature.

His stint in the French capital spanned over four years after leaving permanently in December 2020. Between 2016 and his contract expiration, however, he endured a plethora of loan stints at Las Palmas, Real Betis and Sporting CP.

Jese Rodriguez - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Real Madrid 94 18 15 4/0 Real Madrid Castilla 80 33 18 12/1 Las Palmas 73 16 9 9/1 PSG 18 2 0 0/0 Real Betis 18 2 1 2/0 Sporting CP 17 1 0 1/0 Ankaragucu 16 5 2 1/0 Stoke City 13 1 1 0/0 Sampdoria 11 1 1 0/0 Coritiba 6 1 0 0/0

Jese’s most memorable stint – particularly for English football fans – came at Stoke City. While in England, the once-promising star, who has the solitary La Liga winners’ medal in his cabinet, managed to notch just one goal and an assist apiece in 13 games.

Interestingly, however, the five-cap Spain Under-21 international has only made in excess of 20 competitive appearances at two clubs he has been at: Real Madrid and Las Palmas.

His failing career saw him also struggle at Turkish side Ankaragucu, Sampdoria of Serie A and Brazilian outfit Coritiba before the latest chapter of his unorthodox career came along: becoming JDT’s latest addition as they sit at the very summit of the Malaysia Super League.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/10/24