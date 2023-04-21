A host of drivers with F1 connections will take part in Formula E's rookie test at the Berlin Tempelhof track on Monday, including former Red Bull man Daniil Kvyat.

The FE rookie test is open to any driver who have no previous experience of driving a Formula E car, and is designed to encourage new and emerging talent into the all-electric racing series.

There's quite an array of drivers on show, too, with young chargers and more experienced names on the list ahead of this Monday's running.

One of the biggest names to take part is Russian driver Kvyat, with him making over 100 Grand Prix starts during his time in Formula 1.

Kvyat drove for the both the Red Bull teams on the grid during his time in the sport, too, but was infamously replaced midway through the campaign in 2016 by Max Verstappen, who of course has not looked back since with him winning two world titles in the years following.

Kvyat will compete for NIO 333 on Monday in the rookie test, and will drive alongside Mikel Azcona over the course of the day.

Another F1 connection sees Felipe Drugovich, reigning F2 champion and Aston Martin reserve driver, also join the roster with him set to drive for Maserati.

Drugovich stormed to the F2 title last season for MP Motorsport but was unable to find a way onto the F1 grid for 2023, with him instead joining the Aston Martin academy as its first member.

He did get a taste of the 2023 F1 Aston Martin in pre-season in Bahrain after Lance Stroll's wrist injury, but the Canadian recovered in time for the first Grand Prix.

Some other drivers with connections to F1 are Red Bull academy driver Zane Maloney, who is currently in F2 with Rodin Carlin after a fine season last year in F3 that saw him challenge for the title - he'll run for Andretti.

Speaking of the F3 title, reigning champ Victor Martins is also in Berlin, with him starting his week driving for Nissan and ending it driving back in F2 over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend in Baku.

Former F1 driver Roberto Merhi is also set to drive, competing for Mahindra, alongside another F2 driver in the shape of Jehan Daruvala.

It's testament, then, to the quality that FE can attract to its series and, who knows, perhaps some of these names will become permanent members of the grid in the seasons ahead.

Here's the full line-up:

Abt

Adrien Tambay

Tim Tramnitz

Andretti Autosport

Linus Lundqvist

Zane Maloney

DS Penske

Robert Shwartzman

Will Stevens

Envision Racing

Jack Aitken

Jonny Edgar

Jaguar

Simon Evans

Sheldon van der Linde

Mahindra

Jehan Daruvala

Jordan King

Roberto Merhi

Maserati MSG Racing

Felipe Drugovich

Hugh Barter

McLaren

Luke Browning

Charlie Eastwood

NIO 333

Daniil Kvyat

Mikel Azcona

Nissan

Victor Martins

Luca Ghiotto

Porsche

David Beckmann

Yifei Ye

Watch the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix live on terrestrial television on Channel 4 at 14:00 BST on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.