An ex-referee has slammed Jose Mourinho and called for the Roma boss to be given a one-year ban from football.

The Portuguese coach has been criticised for his conduct during the Europa League final and the comments he made to English official Anthony Taylor after the game.

Mourinho’s side were beaten by Sevilla 4-1 on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

It was a very ill-disciplined tie, with Taylor showing 13 yellow cards to players.

Mourinho also received a yellow for his antics on the touchline.

The boss was furious after the game, publicly slamming the official in his post-match press conference.

“I need to defend my lads, and I must say that we are used to it, but still seeing this kind of refereeing in a European final is really, really hard,” he said, as per Sky Sports.

“It was an intense, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time.”

Mourinho’s fury then continued in the car park, where a video emerged on social media of him ranting at Taylor.

That footage was then followed by another viral video emerging, with Roma fans abusing Taylor in the airport.

Ex-ref calls for Mourinho to get a lengthy ban

The actions of Mourinho and Roma fans have been widely condemned, with the manager charged by UEFA for using abusive language towards an official.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett had called on UEFA to give the coach a 10-game ban.

“It is unprecedented and Uefa have got to take action,” he said, as per BBC Sport. “The sanction for Mourinho? They have got to come down with a 10-game ban.”

But another ex-referee believes the ban should be even longer.

Former Swiss official Urs Meier refereed at both the 1998 and 2002 World Cups. He also took charge of England’s game against Portugal at Euro 2004, receiving death threats after disallowing a 90th-minute winner from Sol Campbell during that game.

And the ex-official slammed Mourinho’s conduct, believing that his actions led to the fan abuse Taylor suffered.

“It's just a no-go that he threw the referee at the fans,” he said on the Urs Meier podcast, as per the Daily Mail.

“He already did that when he was Chelsea coach with Anders Frisk, who received death threats and then ended his career as a result.”

Mourinho was heavily criticised after berating Frisk for his decision-making during Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Barcelona in 2005.

Frisk retired after receiving anonymous threats. But although Mourinho was cleared by UEFA over claims he was responsible for the official quitting the game, Meier believes his latest incident with Taylor, along with his past run-ins with referees, means that he should receive a much longer ban.

“You have to take the stage from him and consider whether he can no longer be part of international games for a year,” he said.

What next for Mourinho?

Roma finished their season without adding the Europa League trophy to the cabinet.

However, they will have another shot next season, after they beat Spezia 2-1 to finish sixth and qualify for the competition once again.

Some reports stated that Mourinho might leave the club in the summer, but following the final whistle of Sunday’s game, he pointed at the Olimpico turf, hinting that he was staying for another year.