Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has explained why Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku did not receive a yellow card for a similar offence to that committed by Leandro Trossard, which saw the Arsenal man receive a second booking during yesterday's 2-2 draw between the two title favourites at the Etihad Stadium.

After a handball from Mateo Kovacic in the first half of the intense encounter, Doku appeared to kick the ball away and delay Arsenal restarting the game quickly with a free-kick. Similarly, Trossard was given his marching orders for booting the ball after fouling Bernardo Silva, later in the same 45 minutes.

The game changing sending off saw Arsenal attempt to cling onto their lead with a resolute second half performance, but the Gunners' resolve was eventually broken in the 98th minute as John Stones tucked away following a City corner.

Gallagher Explains Why Doku Wasn't Cautioned

The winger was returning the ball to where it should've been

With the game poised at 1-1, following the awarding of an Arsenal free-kick, Doku proceeded to toe the ball away from where Kai Havertz was looking to get the Gunners going again. With Declan Rice sent off for a similar offence just weeks ago in a controversial incident against Brighton, Arsenal could've expected the Belgian to be cautioned in this instance.

However, referee Michael Oliver opted not to reveal a card from his officiating armoury, with Trossard later being punished for seemingly committing the same misdemeanour. Speaking on Sky Sports, Gallagher attempted to justify Oliver's decision, explaining why he believes the on-field official didn't brandish a yellow card for Doku's actions.

The retired referee explained that Doku was simply returning the ball to where Arsenal had been awarded the free-kick, having looked at Oliver to see that the official was signalling to move the ball backwards. Thus, Gallagher believes Doku hadn't 'delayed the restart', and had actually sped up the restart by directing the ball back towards where it should've been.

While Arsenal fans will certainly debate Gallagher's explanation, the logic appears to make sense. Doku remained without caution, while Trossard was later removed from the pitch for what on paper seemed to be the same technical infringement of the law.

Michael Oliver's Premier League Statistics Matches Refereed 378 Fouls Per Game 22.12 Penalties Per Game 0.32 Yellow Cards Per Game 3.21 Red Cards Per Game 0.14

Questions Asked About Stoppage Time in the Game

The match went on until the 99th minute

Another controversial aspect of the drama-packed encounter in Manchester, which has been raised in the aftermath of the game, is the awarding of seven additional minutes at the end of the second half. Opta revealed after the full-time whistle that the ball was in play for 35 minutes in the second half, the most of any game in the Premier League this season.

Inevitably, this statistic prompted frustration online amongst the Gunners' faithful, with many rasing questions as to why seven minutes were added, and how Oliver didn't call time until nine additional minutes had been played. Stones found the back of the net in the eighth minute of stoppage time, resulting in Arsenal dropping two points in a crucial fixture that could have significant ramifications in the title race.

All Statistics via WhoScored - correct as of 23/09/2024