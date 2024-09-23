Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has claimed that Riccardo Calafiori’s goal in Arsenal and Manchester City’s 2-2 top division thriller should not have counted, while he also gave his verdict on two other major post-match talking points while writing forThe Sun.

Mikel Arteta’s and Pep Guardiola’s respective sides went toe-to-toe with one another on Sunday in what has been called an English top flight classic, with John Stones’ last-minute goal preventing Arsenal from stealing a march in the title race.

Man City vs Arsenal - Match Statistics Man City Statistic Arsenal 77 Possession (%) 28 33 Total shots 5 11 Shots on target 3 644 (91%) Accurate passes 148 (71%) 7 Fouls committed 10 8 Corners 2

It was riddled with controversy, however, from Leandro Trossard’s sending off to Kai Havertz’ clash with Rodri – and Mark Halsey, writing for The Sun, has dissected all the stand-out incidents to examine whether Michael Oliver got them right or not.

Halsey: Calafiori Goal Should Not Have Counted

Ex-Premier League ref also claimed Trossard red card was correct

Manchester City – and Kyle Walker, in particular – felt aggrieved over Calafiori’s fantastically-taken strike in the 22nd minute. Albeit a great goal from Arteta’s left-back, Halsey has claimed that it should not have counted.

Oliver called Walker over for a chat after the Gunners had been awarded a free kick, which is standard procedure. Thomas Partey, despite the City skipper being out of position, was allowed to take the free kick quickly, which led to Arsenal’s equaliser.

Halsey admitted that when a referee calls a player over, they must allow him to get back into position. He said:

"Walker was rightly furious. When a referee calls a player over, he must allow him to get back into position. Oliver should have restarted the game once Walker had returned to his right-back spot."

Elsewhere, the ex-Premier League official suggested that Trossard – despite Arteta’s dismay over the Belgian’s second yellow card – was rightfully sent off as he said: "The Belgian has clearly learnt nothing from team-mate Declan Rice being sent off for the same thing against Brighton last month."

He did, however, suggest that Jeremy Doku should have also received the same punishment for kicking the ball away in the first half. The Manchester City winger, however, walked away unscathed.

The top flight match-up, between the two standout candidates for the crown at the end, was all-intense throughout – and the tone was set just eight seconds after getting underway as Arsenal’s Kai Havertz ran into Rodri, who - as a football injury expert has suggested - could have torn his ACL.

The Spaniard fell to the floor holding his face. Halsey, however, suggested that the former did ‘nothing wrong’ with him being more than entitled to run into that space as he insisted the latter was lucky not to receive a booking.

"In fact, you could argue that Rodri was the one fortunate to escape without a booking. He was trying to get Havertz sent off — and you never want to see that."

Bernardo Slams Arsenal’s Trophy Record

‘Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t’

Something that has escaped Arteta’s grasp since being made Arsenal boss, not taking into consideration all the brilliant on-pitch improvements and clever work behind the scenes, has been a major trophy.

And following their 2-2 draw with Guardiola and Co, Bernardo Silva has slammed them for their lack of silverware – particularly the Premier League and Champions League – in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal last won away to Manchester City in January 2015, when Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud scored in a 2-0 win.

When asked about the difference between the north Londoners and Liverpool, he said: “The difference? I don't know. Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven't. That Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven't.”

"Liverpool always faced us face-to-face to try to win the games, so by this perspective the games against Arsenal haven't been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool. So yes, maybe a different rivalry."

All statistics per FotMob - correct as of 23/09/24