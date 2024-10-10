Former Sheffield United and Greece defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31. The England-born man's body was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of his house in Glyfada, southern Athens.

According to reports, police attempted to resuscitate Baldock at the scene but were unsuccessful as medical emergency units confirmed his death. Greek outlets Sport24 and SDNA, per the Metro, reported that his wife had repeatedly tried to make contact with him - but failed to get through for several hours. The cause of death remains unknown, per Sky News.

The right-back spent a grand total of seven years on the books of Sheffield United, making 219 appearances for the Blades. A fan favourite during his time at the club and nicknamed ‘Furious George’ for all his high-octane nature, he twice helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

George Baldock Dies Aged 31

Sheffield United have posted a heartfelt message on X

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Blades wrote: "Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."

Elsewhere, former club Northampton Town are "deeply saddened" to learn the news, while the Greek Super League said in a post: "The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our National Team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Both Panathinaikos and the Greek national team have blackened their profile pictures on social media to commemorate the life of Baldock, who most recently featured in his employers' 0-0 draw with Olympiacos.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, an England international and former Sheffield United player himself, posted "RIP" and a heartbreak emoji alongside a picture of Baldock on his Instagram.

Baldock's Career for Club and Country

Switched allegiances to Greece in May 2022

Close

Born in Buckinghamshire, Baldock began his career at MK Dons in 2009 and racked up north of a century appearances for them - 125, to be precise - before moving to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2017. Throughout his time at Stadium MK, the right-back endured a host of loan spells elsewhere, including at Northampton Town, Tamworth, Oxford United.

Baldock - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Sheffield Utd 219 6 16 43/0 MK Dons 125 2 8 21/0 Oxford Utd 47 3 4 11/0 IBV Vestmannaeyjar 18 1 0 8/0 Tamworth FC 18 1 0 7/0 Northampton Town 5 0 0 2/0 Panathinaikos 4 0 0 1/0

Amassing over 200 appearances for the Blades, Baldock moved onto pastures new in the summer, embracing a challenge with Greek giants Panathinaikos. Since his arrival, he had played four games, equating to 214 minutes of action. Internationally, he opted to represent Greece in May 2022 - first being called up by manager Gus Poyet - and turned out for his nation on 12 occasions, his first being a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, Belfast.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/10/24