The accusations are based on evidence, including the account being linked to Beale's LinkedIn profile, which points to him or someone close to him running the account.

Beale's time at Sunderland ended after just 12 games, with him winning just four matches in that spell.

Former Sunderland manager Michael Beale, who was sacked by the Black Cats after just 12 games in charge, has been accused by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) for having an anonymous social media account. The 43-year-old was appointed in December on a two-and-a-half-year deal as the lovable Tony Mowbray was replaced at the helm of the club.

But after an insipid start, one that saw him lose six games in 12 outings - including the damning 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Newcastle United - the club's higher-ups had seen enough, and he was relieved of his managerial duties. Beale was, to no surprise, not subject to many kind words during his short stint at the Stadium of Light – and has now been controversially claimed to be the man behind an account which repeatedly defended his woeful record.

Speaking in the wake of Beale's premature departure, Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman shared the club's disappointment but suggested that it was best for all parties to cut ties given the lack of direction under the Bromley-born coach.

"We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC. Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn't been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the club. This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future."

The accusations that Beale was running a now-deleted X account that had been sharing propaganda in favour of the former Rangers chief emerged on Tuesday from a Sunderland fan, who is in charge of the ‘What the Falk’ podcast. The club supporter podcast compiled a wealth of evidence which points all but every finger in the direction of Beale being the owner of the account - @‌Player__ID. Failing that, it was run by someone close to him.

Before being deleted, it had posted an explanation after Beale appeared to refuse giving Sunderland’s Trai Hume a handshake after his side lost 2-1 to Birmingham City. Suggesting that Beale’s attentions were on the pitch as the 21-year-old walked off, the account shared a wide angled clip as proof. It was captioned: "Wide angle footage from Saturday. Ball in play, speaking to Ba and watching the game."

In the wake of the disarray, Beale gave the promising defender a public apology on social media, hailing Hume as ‘an example of everything that is good about a young footballer’. The account had also retweeted posts, prior to his Sunderland departure, claiming that the club were to blame thanks to their lack of backing. The original post read:

“If SAFC sack Beale who in their right mind would want that job? Owners that won’t back a manager in the transfer market and a toxic fan base who will boo the f*** out of him and want him gone as soon as they lose 2 games. The self entitlement is on another level up there.”

Michael Beale - Senior Managerial Career Club Sunderland Rangers QPR Appointed 18/12/23 28/11/22 01/06/22 In charge until 19/02/24 01/10/23 27/11/22 Matches 12 43 22 Wins 4 31 9 Draws 2 4 4 Losses 6 8 9 Points per match 1.17 2.26 2.41 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/02/24

The account also spread supportive Rangers messages

Beale’s LinkedIn is linked to the account

Not only did the account spread supportive messages about him during his time at Sunderland – but also during his Rangers stewardship, with the account claiming that under the watch of Beale, the Scottish Premiership is theirs for the taking. The claims from the podcast hosts are speculative at the time of writing, of course, but the accounts' original Twitter bio did reportedly read: “Development programme for players and coaches. Home of the PlayerID podcasts – hosted by @MichaelBeale.”

As well as that, after delving deep into the former Sunderland boss’ LinkedIn profile, the thread-makers found that he shared the logo of the social media account when promoting a podcast with former Rangers chief Cameron Campbell. Whether it was actually Beale - or one of his friends - running the account remains to be seen, but the thread was finished in remarkable fashion with a screenshot of the account having been deactivated, captioned: "Ladies and gentlemen... we got him."