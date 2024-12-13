TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has criticised Ange Postecoglou after Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Europa League, saying he has ‘had enough’ of the Australian tactician.

Spurs extended their poor run by dropping points at Ibrox on Thursday, remaining winless in five games since their 4-0 victory against Manchester City last month.

O’Hara, speaking on talkSPORT, expressed his frustration with Tottenham’s performance and criticised Postecoglou’s style of football, claiming his patience is wearing thin as the Australian has yet to secure a win in December:

“My patience is wearing. Ange Postecoglou, mate, I've had enough, you know, we go on like, oh yeah, football's great. “Is it? Is it great? It's not that great. I'm not watching Barcelona. I'm just watching a good team, you know, in moments having some decent spells. “But now every team plays good football. Most teams try and play decent football, apart from Everton.”

Tottenham arrived in Glasgow under pressure, having squandered a two-goal lead against Chelsea last weekend to lose 4-3, but struggled once again to translate their attacking philosophy into three points.

Postecoglou brought a depleted squad to Rangers on Thursday, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies all sidelined due to injuries.

18-year-old full-back Archie Gray was forced to start in central defence alongside Radu Dragusin, while Timo Werner was deployed on the left wing and faced harsh criticism from Postecoglou after the game.

The Australian substituted Werner at half-time for Dejan Kulusevski and slammed his performance as ‘not acceptable’ during a post-match press conference.

The draw at Ibrox means Tottenham have won just once in their last eight games across all competitions and will aim to end their dismal run when they visit Premier League strugglers Southampton on Sunday.

Despite the poor streak, Postecoglou is understood to be under no immediate pressure at the moment.

According to Sky Sports, the Australian manager maintains a positive working relationship with Daniel Levy and is not solely blamed for the slump in form, with the injury crisis also taken into account.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.