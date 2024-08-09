Highlights UFC boss Dana White is seemingly all-in on Jon Jones right now.

The most powerful figure in MMA calls Jones the GOAT, and even the pound-for-pound No.1 fighter right now, even though he's not fought in 18 months, and is yet to fight the best heavyweight — Tom Aspinall.

Ex-UFC star Ben Askren questions White's unwavering support for Jones.

Ahead of a rescheduled November showdown at Madison Square Garden between undisputed UFC champion Jon Jones and former UFC champion Stipe Miocic, UFC CEO Dana White has been noticeably promoting Jones like we’ve never seen before. Although Jones’ behavior outside-of-competition has been sketchy, he has shined when under the bright lights of fight night.

Ben Askren, who’s never afraid to speak his mind, seems confused about why White is continuously singing the praises of an athlete that has caused the UFC’s figurehead endless headaches. It's one thing to promote a big-time fight, but White’s been obsessively fighting tooth and nail with anyone who is questioning Jones' career. Let's go over the past few months.

Dana White is Jon Jones’ Biggest Supporter

The UFC CEO is doing a great job building up Jones ahead of his UFC 309 return

Following UFC 302, where UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev submitted the title challenger, Dustin Poirier, White debated with the media about why Jones, who has only fought one time since 2020 (UFC 285, March 2023) should be ranked No.1 in the pound-for-pound conversation:

Fast-forward to the next pay-per-view event, and White was once again saying that Jones should be atop the rankings even with the champ’s inactivity over the last few years:

Finally, after debating with long-time combat sports reporter Kevin Iole at a press conference, White and Iole spoke one-on-one. The biggest story to come out of the interview was White’s response to UFC.com’s ranking of Jones as the #3 pound-for-pound best, despite what their boss thinks. White’s curse-ladened response:

Ben Askren Doesn’t Understand Dana White’s Position On Jon Jones

Former UFC star questions why the fight promoter is doubling-down on his support for Jones

During an episode of “Funky and The Champ”, hosted by Ben Askren and Daniel Cormier, the two boisterous former fighters talked about why UFC interim champ and big UFC 304 winner, Tom Aspinall, hasn't been guaranteed the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the undisputed title.

Half jokingly, Askren, who was acquired by the UFC in an extremely rare fighter trade, presented a reason for White’s recent lockstep stance on Jones:

“I almost feel like maybe Jon’s got some dirt on Dana or something because Dana generally wouldn’t put up with this type of behavior. This is what the UFC has been founded on whereas boxing isn’t, is, ‘We want the best guys to fight, we want to see who the actual best guy is, we don’t want to waste time with shenanigans. ... We don’t do that. That’s what boxing does. In the UFC, we put the best guys in there, and we see who wins'."

He continued: "The fact that … Dana is playing along and letting him and Stipe fight, when Stipe is going to be close to four years since he’s had a fight. And you have this young, interim champion who, he’s a beast. He smashes people. The fact that they won’t put them in there together, and then there’s this obvious guarantee that Jon beats Stipe and then says, ‘I’m done,’ and then you never get to see that.”