The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty has defined the last era of basketball.

From Stephen Curry’s emphatic rise to the top of the league to the dominant Kevin Durant years to their legendary 2022 title run, the Dubs have evolved through multiple different eras in such a short amount of time. During this stretch, they’ve won four titles and sparked endless storylines. Among the many storylines emerging from their dominance has been the frequent Finals MVP controversy. The first instance of such was in 2015, when Andre Iguodala questionably won FMVP over the MVP of the league in Curry.

Curry vs. Iguodala Averages in the 2015 NBA Finals Stat Curry Iguodala PTS 26.0 16.3 REB 5.2 5.8 AST 6.3 4.0 STL 1.8 1.3 TS% 58.5% 58.8%

Then, after the Warriors’ sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, controversy surrounded the crowing of Durant as back-to-back FMVP, with Curry getting snubbed once again. This decision meant that Curry, the motor behind their three championship wins in four seasons, had zero FMVPs to show for. It would take him four more years to eventually capture that honor.

Six years after the fact, Nick Young just detailed his account of the race for the 2018 FMVP award on Gilbert Arenas’ Podcast. A bench contributor for that squad, Young claims that Curry was “near tears” after losing his grip on the honor with his Game Three performance.

In this contest, the future Hall of Fame point guard made three of his 16 shot attempts, scoring just 11 points as opposed to Durant’s 43.

Curry Had a Convincing Case to be 2018 FMVP

He was very much in the mix for the award

The engine of Golden State’s offense and the top scorer in three of their four victories, Curry boasted a very strong case as the rightful FMVP winner. Given his gravity above the break, he consistently drew two Cleveland defenders, allowing his Warriors teammates to attack a recovering defense.

This is what allowed Golden State to be so unstoppable; they could attack scrambling defenses with Hall of Fame talents such as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The value of Curry’s playmaking exceeded his near-seven assists per game, for he was the head of the snake of the Dubs’ potent attack.

Additionally, his shot-making reigned supreme in all but one contest. Curry scored 29 points in Game 1, 33 in Game 2, and 37 in the closeout Game 4, but his 11-point Game 3 tanked his series averages. This created an interesting race between Curry and Durant, for Curry was more impactful offensive piece and better performer in the majority of games, while Durant had better series averages.

Curry vs. Durant Averages in the 2018 NBA Finals Stat Curry Durant PTS 27.5 28.8 REB 6.0 10.8 AST 6.8 7.5 STL 1.5 0.8 TS% 56.0% 65.4%

In the end, Durant earned the honors for his impressive, well-rounded performance.

Ultimately, though, NBA history will remember Curry and Durant as one of its best ever duos rather than for their FMVP duels. This tandem featured two of the league’s very top players, winning the title in both postseasons they were healthy for. The fact that their FMVP race was a bigger story than the results of the championship series speaks volumes to their unparalleled dominance at the time.