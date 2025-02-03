West Ham United insider, Ex WHU Employee, has reported that there are no new additions close to being confirmed following Evan Ferguson joining from fellow Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion on loan.

Amid their striker deficiencies, thanks to the poor form of Nicklas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio’s injury, the east Londoners dipped their hands into the market recently and secured the 20-year-old talisman on a temporary deal.

The feel-good factor returned to the London Stadium after Graham Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm and the addition of Ferguson should boost their pursuit of a top half English top flight finish.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse has also returned to the club after high-flying Nottingham Forest terminated his one-season-long loan but, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ex WHU Employee has suggested that no other acquisitions are close.

At the moment, no one is close.

The club insider did name-drop Celtic’s Daniel Cummings as a potential arrival but insisted that it relies on whether the Scottish Premiership outfit are ‘willing to budge’ on their demands.

Scoring 24 times in 25 appearances for his current employers’ youth team, the 18-year-old is firmly on West Ham’s radar, but Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph has stated that the club’s opening bid has been rejected.

“Cummings possibly if Celtic budge,” Ex WHU Employee wrote before reporting that players – at the time of writing – are being offered to the club, “Of course players being offered all the time it’s just whether one temps us or not.”

As things stand, the capital club are in 15th place – 10 points adrift of the relegation zone – and will be looking to find some sort of form as all clubs enter the business end of the campaign, especially given they've add the sought-after Ferguson to their ranks.