Krzysztof Glowacki turned the tables in an outrageous show of MMA bravery.

Glowacki has stepped in the ring with the likes of Lawrence Okolie, Mairis Briedis and most recently Richard Riakporhe in the boxing ring.

He previously held the WBO world title after beating Marco Huck in 2015, but has also shown his fighting talent in MMA.

And the Polish star has recently been plying his trade in national promotion KSW, where his mouth-watering debut certainly opening the eyes of many.

The incredible KO moment

Things looked daunting for Glowacki who found himself on his back in his MMA debut under Polish promotion KSW.

His rival on the night, Patryk Tolkaczewski, found himself in the dominant full-mount position which is known to be a point-scoring situation in MMA.

The former boxer looked to be heading for a difficult turn of events at KSW 83: Colosseum 2, but what followed next was astonishing.

Glowacki managed to land a single left-hook from the floor while his opponent sent a barrage of shots down from the dominant position.

And the powerful blow saw his rival sprawled out cold on the canvas in the opening period, despite having been in the ascendency for so long.

His rival was out-cold, and he quickly turned the tables before the referee jumped in to quickly stop the contest as he landed another damaging shot.

Glowacki celebrated wildly as he was the one to surprisingly come out on top, with many struggling to find a moment where such a manoeuvre had been pulled off.

Fans react to Glowacki's success

The video quickly stunned MMA fans on the internet who gazed in disbelief at Glowacki's powerful stoppage.

One wrote on Twitter: "How has he got that much power down on his back like that? Epic shot."

Another added: "Has this ever happened before? I literally can’t think of any other time."

A further fan concluded: "Bringing hope for boxers crossing over to MMA."

Glowacki appears to have laid a path for boxers to make a step over to the world of MMA, which is so often seen to take place in the opposite direction.

Tyson Fury recently called out Jon Jones and has been made an offer by UFC president Dana White to appear in the promotion.

YouTube boxer Jake Paul is also expected to make the transition from boxing to MMA, having signed with the UFC's rival label PFL to make a future appearance.