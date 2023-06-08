Being the 'World's Strongest Man' does not guarantee you won't get knocked out in combat sports.

Mariusz Pudzianowski is a renowned winner of the competition having won it five times, but he is also a talented MMA fighter.

The Polish star has a record of 17-9 in the MMA cage having spent most of his career fighting under the KSW banner.

He is now 46-years-old and is likely to be nearing retirement, but was willing to step in the cage against Artur Szpilka.

The ex-boxer has transitioned to MMA after a successful heavyweight career which has seen him go toe-to-toe with Briton's Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte.

Pudzianowski stunned by KO

Despite a sensational career in MMA, it was to be a night to forget for the ex-strongman.

It was a step-up for his rival Szpilka in just his third MMA fight, but was an opportunity he capitalised on in jaw-dropping fashion.

Pudzianowski was dominant on the ground in a fast-paced opener, but his fortunes changed in the second period after a failed takedown.

He was immediately countered with crisp shots which saw him tumble face down towards the canvas, after two thunderous punches.

Official on the night Marc Goddard was left with no choice but to halt proceedings, and seemingly put a dent in Pudzianowski's MMA career.

Strongmen in sports has become a common theme since Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson traded blows in their boxing fight.

Iranian Hulk also got in the ring with Kazakh Titan after his failed Martyn Ford fight, but it equally ended in brutal fashion.

An eventful night

It was a night in Poland full of entertainment and huge stoppages for fans inside the arena.

Ex-world champion boxer Krzysztof Glowacki also fought on the night against Patryk Tolkaczewski at the KSW 83: Colosseum 2 event in his home country.

And his debut ended in sensational scenes having recorded a historic KO from a seemingly impossible position.

Glowacki was first on his back as a victim of the dominant MMA position full mount, where he received several huge blows from his rival.

Krzysztof Głowacki secured a huge KO in MMA

However, what followed next shook the attending crowd to the core, as he landed a single and sharp left-hook which crushed into his opponent with shuddering power.

Tolkaczewski then seemingly out cold, crumbled on to his rival's body before Glowacki was able to escape the manoeuvre and launch his own ground-and-pound.

But the referee only allowed one punch to reign down on the defenceless cruiserweight, who was responseless to Glowacki's new dominance.

The fight was stopped, and it sparked wild celebrations from Glowacki and his camp.