John Cena is renowned for his hustle, loyalty, and respect, which have played a significant role in his hugely successful WWE career. Those are three words he lives by, although his heel turn at Elimination Chamber in March has perhaps threatened to take those principles away.

The 47-year-old is one of the most likeable athletes and movie stars in the world. His charitable work is well-documented, as he has granted over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. There's a reason he's idolized by young and old pro wrestling fans across the globe, but just like everybody else, he's human at the end of the day.

Cena can lose his head, as was the case in 2010 during a WWE house show when was the company's poster boy. The Cenation Leader came up against one of the most dangerous groups, and while he eventually prevailed as usual, the 16-time world champion wasn't pleased with one angle that made his rivals look weak.

Heath Slater: John Cena Went 'Mad' Over House Show Angle

The WWE legend flipped out backstage

John Cena went to war with N