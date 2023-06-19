An ex-WWE star, who is apparently poised to return to the company soon, has said that "the rumors are true" while participating in an independent wrestling show, but went on to swerve the fans in a comedic manner.

Former Intercontinental and United States champion, Carlito, has been the talk of the wrestling world since his return at WWE Backlash earlier this year when he blew the roof off of the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico in May of this year when he came to the aid of Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio to even the odds against the villainous Judgment Day faction.

Carlito, who appears to be honoring all of his current bookings, but canceled one upcoming gig in Canada for the coming July for Great North Wrestling, added further fuel to the fire about his potential WWE return when he appeared at a "House Of Glory" show last week and took the microphone following his match where he announced that the rumors are true to a roaring ovation, before continuing, - it's true that he taught El Hijo Del Vikingo all his moves.

Carlito has a storied history in the WWE and has seen plenty of success. His cameo return to WWE at Backlash proved that the 44-year-old still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Looking to be in incredible shape and not missing a beat in the ring, not to mention the insane crowd reaction he received, Carlito is truly riding this new wave of fame.

Carlito himself joked on Twitter about how his booking price will skyrocket following his triumphant return to the WWE this past May, to which even WWE legend Matt Hardy replied "OUTSTANDING" in regard to his return, which has amassed over 3 million views on WWE's official YouTube channel in a month.

Carlito is having fun with his rekindled popularity

His promo at House of Glory further proves that he is having fun with his rekindled fame and, as Carlito currently appears to be honoring all of his commitments leading up to the event he canceled for the coming July, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Ruthless Aggression legend continues to stoke the flames of the rumor even further both on his Twitter and his upcoming bookings.

Is Carlito returning to WWE?

Last week, it emerged that Carlito was returning after he canceled an upcoming booking for Great North Wrestling. GNW is a popular promotion based in Canada and ran by Devon Nicholson, also known as Hannibal TV. The promotion was recently relaunched after a hiatus and Nicholson is pulling out all the stops to make it a success.

Carlito was scheduled to appear at the July 15th show for GNW, but reportedly let Nicholson know that he was unable to honor the booking due to signing a new contract with the WWE.

It should be noted that the WWE is currently building storylines towards their annual SummerSlam event, which is famously one of their biggest shows of the year. If Carlito has indeed signed a new WWE contract and is not taking bookings past July, the likely scenario is that he will be bought back to television to set up a storyline that will see him perform at the event, which is scheduled to take place on August 5th.

