Alex Pereira will look to defend his light heavyweight title against in-form fighter Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 this evening, the 8th of March. The Brazilian fighter is currently holding the second title of his career, having conquered the middleweight division back in 2022, albeit losing the rematch of the title bout against Israel Adesanya a mere five months later. Pereira subsequently moved up a weight division and is since undefeated, beating Jiri Prochazka for the title before successful defences against Jamahal Hill and the rematch against Prochazka. Magomed Ankaleav is not expected to give Pereira an easy night’s work, however. The Russian fighter is also on a winning run of his own, having not tasted defeat in his last 13 fights, and boasts recent successes over Anthony Smith and most recently Aleksandar Rakic as he builds up a head of steam towards the title bout.
Elsewhere, a heavyweight bout was expected to take place between Jhonata Diniz and Vitor Petrino before an injury also prevented this one. Petrino has suffered lateral epicondylitis in both elbows, and a replacement has not been found, meaning this bout has now been removed from the card entirely.
A bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and undefeated prospect Jean Matsumoto was scheduled for this event as well before the Japanese fighter was withdrawn to serve as a replacement fighter against Rob Font at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song a fortnight ago. He has been replaced by John Castaneda in a fight that is now a featherweight bout.
UFC 313 Main Card
Justin Gaethje is also in action in the lightweight divisionElsewhere on the main card, former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will compete against Rafael Fiziev in a bout that is just three rounds. American Gaethje was due to fight Dan Hooker over five rounds in a fight that was due to serve as the co-headliner. After a hand injury to the New Zealander Hooker, however, he was forced to withdraw, with Fiziev entering as his replacement. The two previously fought at UFC 286 two years ago when Gaethje won via majority decision.
|Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev's pro MMA records (as of 08/03/25)
|Alex Pereira
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Fights
|14
|22
|Wins
|12
|19
|Losses
|2
|1
|Draws
|0
|1
|No contests
|0
|1
UFC 313 Start Times
It's a late night or an early start for those in the United KingdomUFC 313 is being hosted at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, typically home of the Vegas Golden Knights, an NHL team. The pay-per-view event will kick off around 11pm UK time (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the early prelims scheduled for around this time. The prelims will follow and are expected to begin around 1am UK time on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card action is scheduled to begin at 3am UK time on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday). In terms of the Pereira vs Ankalaev match-up, this is predicted to begin around 5am UK time on Sunday morning. The bout could be brought forward if fights earlier in the evening finish sooner than scheduled, so be careful if you’re setting your alarms for the main bout. The fight should start no later than 5am. Tonight’s action will be broadcast on TNT Sports. In the UK, it will also be available on the Discovery+ app, while US fans will be able to access the event on ESPN.
