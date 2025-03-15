Another hotly anticipated season of Formula 1 gets underway this weekend in Melbourne. The new season kicks off Down Under for the first time since 2019 despite being the traditional first race of the season over the last 10 years, with COVID having prevented the race in 2020 and 2021. Since then, it’s had to play second fiddle to the alternative curtain raiser of the Bahrain International Circuit until now.

Many fans are excited to be kicking off the season in Albert Park once again, but it does come with a sleepy caveat for European fans. The race start is scheduled for 4am GMT, which is even earlier than most Australian GPs, while the Sky Sports coverage begins at 2:30am.

What Happened in Australian GP Qualifying

Lando Norris took pole, while the Ferrari boys struggled

With the alarms set, what will drag the Brits out of bed tomorrow morning was the exciting qualifying session at 5am GMT on Saturday morning that set the grid for Sunday’s raceday. Q1 didn’t disappoint, with some of the younger drivers finding out the hard way how tough Formula 1 can be. Ollie Bearman, for example, experienced an immediate problem with his gearbox, likely because of the crash he had in practice yesterday, meaning the young man from Essex will start last on Sunday, and be on the back foot in terms of track experience against the rest of the pack.

Top 5 for Australian Grand Prix Position Driver Team 1. Lando Norris McLaren 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull 4. George Russell Mercedes 5. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls

Red Bull’s second driver problems look set to linger as they saw another one of their cars exit in Q1, starting the year as they finished 2024. Liam Lawson, on debut for the senior Red Bull outfit, missed his breaking point into the final corner, sending his Red Bull onto the grass and resigning himself to an 18th-placed start for the Grand Prix. As usual, the other Red Bull was more on the pace, with flying Dutchman Max Verstappen near the top of the timing sheets in third, but still unable to compete with the McLarens, who finished three and four-tenths ahead of him as they live up to their title of early season favourites to defend their Constructors’ Championship.