UK fans will have to set their alarms for an early start on Sunday morning as the second race of the 2025 Formula One season takes place in Shanghai, China.

After claiming sprint pole, many British fans weren’t around to see Lewis Hamilton take his first (sprint) race win for Ferrari on Friday. However, when it comes to the Chinese Grand Prix itself, UK-based fans will no doubt be keen to catch all the action, especially with a number of Brits near the front of the grid.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri will start at the front of the grid after the Australian took the first pole position of his career in qualifying. King’s Lynn-born George Russell starts from second. The Mercedes driver put in an impressive qualifying performance, splitting the two McLaren’s and forcing compatriot Lando Norris to start from the second row of the grid in third. Elsewhere, reigning world champion Max Verstappen will start from fourth with newly promoted teammate Liam Lawson’s struggles at Red Bull continuing as the Kiwi qualified 20th.

The Ferrari pair of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start from fifth and sixth, respectively. The Scuderia will be hoping to improve on last week’s disappointing performance at the Australian Grand Prix, with the team scoring only five points across the weekend.

UK Fans Face an Early Start to Catch the Chinese Grand Prix Live

For the second week in a row, British viewers will need to get up early