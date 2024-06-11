Highlights Teams must rely on draft success because of the NBA's new second tax apron rules.

Rookie-scale contracts assigned to draft picks range from 80% to 120% of the allocated amount.

The number one overall pick this year is set to earn $10.5 million, a significant increase from past rookie picks.

When Larry Bird and his Boston Celtics dominated the league, they had a core that they built through the NBA Draft. That was the norm until the late 2000s before teams started relying on trades and free agency more to assemble their rosters.

But with the NBA’s new second tax apron rules, teams will once again have to rely on draft success to stay in contention in the long run. While it has been a while since a player has led their team to a title on their rookie contract, the last one being Dwyane Wade in 2006, the contract gives teams maximum flexibility in the four years to try to contend.

So the first stop for teams will be the Barclays Center in New York for the 2024 NBA Draft on June 26 for the first round and June 27 for the second.

Following the Draft, teams will have to sign the players to rookie contracts. Here’s how those contracts will look for the 14 players who will be selected in the lottery for the 2024-25 season.

New Rookie Scale For The 2024-25 Draftees

With the salary cap going up, the rookies will be earning more as well

Each player selected in the first round of the Draft signs a rookie-scale contract. There is an allocated number for each pick, which is based on the current salary cap and players are signed to anywhere between 80 to 120 percent of that amount. It is almost assumed that players receive the full 120 percent since there are just a few cases where teams don't offer that.

For first-rounders, the standard contract features a two-year guaranteed deal and a team option for the third and fourth years. While the amount is fixed for year three for a rookie contract, in year four, it is a percentage of what the player earned in year three. The number also increases as you move further from the first overall pick. This was a new rule introduced in the 2017-18 season.

NBA Rookie Scale for the 2024-25 season Pick 1st Year Salary 2nd Year Salary 3rd Year Option Salary 4th Year (Percentage of 3rd Year) 1 $10,504,800 $11,030,300 $11,555,400 26.10% 2 $9,398,900 $9,869,000 $10,339,100 26.20% 3 $8,440,400 $8,862,200 $9,284,600 26.40% 4 $7,609,800 $7,990,500 $8,371,100 26.50% 5 $6,891,200 $7,235,500 $7,580,200 26.70% 6 $6,258,900 $6,571,900 $6,885,000 26.80% 7 $5,713,700 $5,999,600 $6,284,900 27.00% 8 $5,234,400 $5,496,200 $5,757,900 27.20% 9 $4,811,500 $5,052,300 $5,292,800 27.40% 10 $4,570,900 $4,799,400 $5,027,700 27.50% 11 $4,342,300 $4,559,600 $4,776,800 32.70% 12 $4,125,400 $4,331,800 $4,538,000 37.80% 13 $3,919,000 $4,115,100 $4,311,000 42.90% 14 $3,723,300 $3,909,500 $4,095,700 48.10%

Figures provided by RealGM

The number one overall pick will be earning $10.5 million this year, which is less than a $400K increase from the previous season. But if you go back a decade, the number one overall pick from the 2014 Draft, Andrew Wiggins, started with a $4.5 million rookie scale when the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him. They gave him the maximum amount possible, and he ended up with a $5.5 million payday for his first year in the league.

Alexandre Sarr has been mocked as the number-one overall pick for the 2024 Draft. If the Atlanta Hawks select him, he could go on to earn upwards of $12.5 million in his rookie season.

The current contract rules were amended in April 2023 under the league's new collective bargaining agreement. It runs until the 2029-30 season and the NBPA and the NBA will have an option to opt out in 2028-29. So the next big change for the rookie contracts might be when that next deal is inked.