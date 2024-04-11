Highlights There is a slim chance for the Los Angeles Lakers to secure a direct playoff spot and miss the Play-In Tournament, but a very specific set of circumstances have to be met.

Though it's possible to avoid the Play-In, the Lakers are facing many obstacles and they do not control their own destiny.

A realistic aim for the Lakers is the 7th or 8th seed to bypass multiple Play-In games.

Since beginning a late-season surge in February, the Los Angeles Lakers had shown promise of possibly rising out of the Play-In Tournament, or, at the very least, positioning themselves to have to win just one game to officially clinch a playoff spot.

All of that hard work, though, was seemingly undone in three days after an untimely illness to LeBron James and an injury to Anthony Davis resulted in back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

While the Warriors' loss did not technically lock Los Angeles into the Play-In Tournament yet, Basketball Reference’s Playoff Probability Report gives the Lakers just a 0.1% chance to rise to the 6th seed.

There is Still a Path for LA to Make the Playoffs

Missing the Play-In Tournament is Possible, but Unlikely

The Lakers are currently seeded ninth, with the Warriors one spot below them for the last Play-In Spot and the Kings and Suns each one spot ahead of LA. The Pelicans are the 6th seed and hold the last playoff spot in the West.

It is possible for LA to miss the Play-In Tournament, but it is very unlikely.

LA Lakers' Path to Making the Playoffs Outright Team Needed Record Lakers 2-0 Kings 1-2 Suns 1-2 Pelicans 0-3

The Lakers' loss at home to Golden State allowed the Warriors to clinch the tie-breaker, meaning any Play-In game between the two teams would be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Lakers would now lose a tie-breaker to both the Sacramento Kings and Golden State in any scenario where it would come into play.

Moving forward, the Lakers will realistically set their sights on attempting to move up to the 7-seed or 8-seed to avoid being forced to play multiple Play-In games. The first order of business will be to win the final two games on their own schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively. If Los Angeles goes 1-1 or 0-2 over their final two games, moving out of the 9/10 game becomes extremely unlikely.

If the Lakers can manage to win their final two games, they will need some help from the teams above them. Despite sitting at the 9th seed in the standings currently, the Warriors will presumably overtake them later tonight as a 14-point favorite against the tanking Portland Trail Blazers. This means the Lakers will have to pass at least two teams in the standings to move up to the 8th seed.

For the Lakers to surpass each of the teams ahead of them, respectively, the following would have to occur:

Record Scenarios For LA To Pass Each Western Conference Team's Standing LA's Hypothetical Record Kings' Necessary Record Suns' Necessary Record Warriors' Necessary Record Pelicans' Necessary Record 2-0 1-2 1-2 2-1 0-3 1-1 0-3 0-3 1-2 Impossible for Lakers to pass Pelicans 0-2 Impossible for LA Lakers to move up

The Lakers will likely be watching the Kings vs. Pelicans game closely on Thursday, as a Pelicans' loss provides a real opportunity to at-worst be the 9th seed if the Lakers can win out. If the Kings lose, however, the Lakers’ focus will shift to the possibility of the Kings losing one of their final two and being able to jump either Phoenix and/or Golden State, as well.

The most likely scenario, by far, remains that the Lakers finish as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, with a 64.6% probability, according to Basketball Reference. If this becomes reality, Los Angeles will find themselves in a situation where they will need to travel to two of Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, or New Orleans, and go 2-0 just to clinch the 8th seed.

Considering how the Purple and Gold have fared against two of those teams this season, and the way they have performed on the road in general, it is not an ideal scenario.

If they were able to find their way into the 8th seed, it would be the first time a 10th seed has climbed into the playoffs since the inception of the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers’ reward for that? It seems that would be a date with the defending champion Denver Nuggets once again in the 1st seed vs. 8th seed matchup, a team that has defeated the Lakers eight games in a row.