After a shocking first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Frank Vogel. The star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal struggled against Minnesota's suffocating defense in all four games. It did not take long for Phoenix to find Vogel's replacement.

Mike Budenholzer comes from Gregg Popovich's coaching tree for the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent 17 seasons as an assistant under the all-time great skipper.

He got his first head coaching position with the Atlanta Hawks and led the franchise to a 60-win season in the 2014-2015 campaign. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals without a "superstar" on the roster but ran into trouble when the Cleveland Cavaliers swept them in four games.

When Atlanta entered a rebuild, he left and became the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won an NBA Championship in the 2021-2022 season. What can Budenholzer bring to the table in Phoenix?

Ball Movement is a Budenholzer Staple

Phoenix lacked consistent playmaking and motion in their offense

One of the main concerns surrounding the Sun's roster heading into this season was its lack of a point guard. Durant, Booker, and Beal are all talented scorers, but there was no connecting guard to distribute the ball in the spaces the "big three" wanted to operate. This resulted in poor offensive execution, especially contests slowed to a halt in "clutch time."

This refers to the final five minutes (in the fourth quarter or overtime) of a game within five points.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-204 Clutch Stats Category Value Rank Points 7.7 25 FG% 40.7 23 3PT% 28.7 22 Assists 1.5 20

Budenholzer was well-known for his offensive schemes during his time with the Hawks. In the 60-win season, the franchise got the name "the Spurs of the East" for their ball movement and assist rate. Atlanta posted a 19.5 assist ratio that season, which ranked second behind the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap, and Al Horford were All-Stars in 2015 due to how well they executed Budenholzer's motion offense.

Phoenix Has to Utilize the Three-Point Shot

Budenholzer should help the Suns' offense be more deadly from deep

The three-point shot was a staple of Atlanta's offense under Budenholzer. The 60-win Hawks finished seventh in the league with 26.2 threes attempted per game. The 2020-2021 champion Bucks ranked fifth in the NBA in triple-tries per contest. They had shooters such as Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, and Sam Merrill to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton.

In contrast, Phoenix shot 32.6 threes per game this season, ranking 25th in the association. Vogel stressed the importance of taking more shots from beyond the arc in the playoffs, but the Suns sit at the bottom of the playoff teams this year. They took 26 triples per game in the postseason. Durant, Booker, and Beal are heavy threats from downtown, but they like to operate in the mid-range area a lot. In today's NBA, long twos are not the most efficient shots available.

Budenholzer's emphasis on ball movement and threes will help stabilize Phoenix's offensive issues. If the Suns bring in a point guard this summer, their offense will likely be more reliable in clutch situations in Budenholzer's scheme. Next season, Phoenix will have its third head coach in three campaigns. Budenholzer is tasked with bringing the Suns' continuity and consistency for the future.