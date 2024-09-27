Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri has been tipped to make his full Premier League debut against Leicester City on Saturday by journalist Miguel Delaney, who suggests it may now be an opportunity for Mikel Arteta to integrate the 17-year-old into the first team.

With Arsenal facing Leicester, Southampton, and Bournemouth next in the league, Nwaneri could soon see further opportunities to impress after his double in the EFL Cup helped the Gunners ease past Bolton in midweek.

Nwaneri stood out in his first senior start and scored his first goal in the 37th minute, before netting his second four minutes into the second half.

Nwaneri Tipped for Premier League Minutes

‘There’s a lot of hope for him’

Speaking on Nwaneri’s impact, Arteta was full of praise for the 17-year-old, lauding his ‘really strong performance’ against the League One side on Wednesday.

According to Delaney, Arsenal’s upcoming string of potentially less challenging top-flight matches may well provide an opportunity for the starlet to make his full Premier League debut ‘without too much pressure’.

“Given they've come through this difficult spell of games, given they've got at least superficially or on the surface, a bit of a forgiving spell now, that's potentially the opportunity to blood a player like Nwaneri, to give him some proper minutes and allow him to get a proper feel for the first team in the Premier League. “Without too much pressure, you'd think maybe bringing him on in the Leicester game, maybe even starting him might be the option now, but certainly there's a lot of hope for him and now there's opportunity as well to go with that.”

Nwaneri, who played the full 90 minutes against Bolton, made his fourth senior appearance for Arsenal across all competitions and his second of the 2024/25 season, after coming off the bench in the 1-0 victory over Tottenham earlier this month.

The 17-year-old, who was praised as ‘exceptional’, made his Gunners debut against Brentford back in 2022 and became the youngest player to appear in the top flight of English football at the age of 15.

According to GMS sources, Arsenal have 'no intention' of allowing Nwaneri to depart the club on loan when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal Stats (2024/25) Games 2 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes played 94

Raya ‘Doubles’ Arsenal Value

After sealing a summer move from Brentford

Arsenal reportedly believe goalkeeper David Raya has doubled his value with recent performances, months after the Spaniard joined on a permanent deal from Brentford for £27m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Raya has had an impressive start to the new season under Mikel Arteta, keeping four clean sheets in six appearances, and the Gunners now reportedly believe his value is already over £50m or £60m.

The Spaniard’s stunning double save helped the Gunners kick off their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw away to Atalanta last week.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.