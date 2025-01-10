Everton are hesitating over the sale of contract rebel Dominic Calvert-Lewin this month, with Bournemouth setting their sights on the English striker, as per TEAMtalk.

Calvert-Lewin's contract expires at the end of the season, and he's turned down several offers of an extension. He's been with the Toffees since August 2016, when he arrived from Sheffield United in a £1.5 million deal.

The 27-year-old had been thriving as the Merseysiders' talisman until injury issues plagued his development. He's put those fitness problems behind him this season, appearing in 19 Premier League games with two goals and one assist but has recently lost his place to Armando Broja.

Everton don't want to lose Calvert-Lewin this month without signing a replacement while another of their striker options, Beto, who has struggled since arriving at the club, is linked with Torino. They would be limited in attack if the duo were to depart, and he desperately needs firepower amid a Premier League relegation scrap.

Everton Face A Decision Over Calvert-Lewin

Bournemouth Want The Toffees Striker

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in Calvert-Lewin, and he could be available for a cut-price deal because of his contract situation. The Cherries have attacking issues to attend to as Evanilson and Enes Unal are sidelined, which is a massive blow for Andoni Iraola.

Newcastle United have also been eyeing the 11-cap England international, once dubbed 'exceptional.' Calvert-Lewin's departure will likely rely on Everton finding a replacement, and a striker wasn't a priority for the club heading into the January transfer window.

The Toffees' new owners, the Friedkin Group, are targeting a new right-back and winger, although they won't be buying for Sean Dyche after sacking him on Thursday (January 9). They are not expected to change the squad significantly until next summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 19 (16) Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 4.71 Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 1.9 Big Chances Missed 9 Goal Conversion 5% Assists 1 Key Passes 0.3 Ground Duels Won 1.8 (35%) Aerial Duels Won 3.6 (48%)

Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene was on their radar, but he's closing in on a move to Ipswich Town. The young English attacker can play several attacking roles, which could have helped amid Calvert-Lewin's uncertain future.

Armando Broja is on loan from Chelsea, but he's dealt with several injury problems, including an Achilles issue when joining the Merseyside outfit last summer. The Albanian picked up another knock in his side's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth (January 4) and was replaced by Calvert-Lewin.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 09/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox