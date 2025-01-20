Everton striker Beto has been offered to Serie A giants AC Milan, but a move to San Siro appears unlikely in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The Rossoneri are reportedly ‘not convinced’ by the Guinea-Bissau international, and while a deal has not been entirely ruled out, it remains improbable at this stage.

AC Milan are said to consider Everton’s valuation of Beto too high, alongside Serie A rivals Torino, who have also been linked with the 26-year-old in recent weeks.

Beto is understood to be open to leaving Goodison Park this month, having expressed a desire for a move, with multiple Italian clubs reportedly interested in the former Udinese striker.

Beto has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A during the January transfer window, with Como also said to be among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old.

The 'exceptional' striker appears unlikely to have a future under new manager David Moyes at Everton, having played just seven minutes in the last two games under the Scotsman.

Beto joined Everton from Udinese in the summer of 2023 but has struggled to meet expectations on Merseyside, scoring only eight goals and providing two assists in 62 appearances across all competitions.

The Guinea-Bissau international has started just once in the Premier League this season and has scored only one goal in over 220 minutes of action.

Everton are yet to make any signings in January but are expected to see movement before the transfer window closes on February 3.

The Toffees are reportedly targeting reinforcements for their frontline and are among the Premier League clubs eyeing former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian, who is currently a free agent.

According to MailOnline, at least four top-flight clubs are considering a move for the 36-year-old, who most recently played for Olympiacos this season.

Beto's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 228

