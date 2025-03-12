Liverpool star Diogo Jota could be on the move this summer, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast - and although the Portuguese star isn't seen as a 'priority exit' for the Reds, clubs in European competitions could be keen on securing his services.

Jota has been a dependable member of Liverpool's squad ever since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, scoring 46 Premier League goals for the Reds in just 115 games - and with 64 strikes for the club in all competitions, he's a player that knows the Anfield setup extremely well. However, with a lack of game time, that could see him move - with Jacobs adding that any external opportunities for first-team football could be favourable to the versatile attacker.

Jacobs: Diogo Jota 'Could Possibly' Leave Liverpool in Summer

The forward hasn't been favoured much by Arne Slot

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast, Jacobs stated that Jota wasn't a priority exit for the Reds - though he did reveal that Jota could leave, with first-team footballing opportunities being the key for a potential departure.

Diogo Jota's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 14th Goals 5 =4th Assists 3 =4th Shots Per Game 1.9 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 6th Match rating 6.73 11th

Jacobs said when asked if other Premier League clubs could move for the Portuguese star:

"Yeah, they would. It's a possibility that [Diogo] Jota could go, although I wouldn't say it's a priority exit - and a lot would depend on Jota and whether he feels he will get regular minutes under Arne Slot. He's certainly not being forced out of the club. "But of the names that could be a potential exit, I would rank Darwin Nunez a lot higher as there is interest from Saudi Arabia, and we know that the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and others have been favoured at times to Jota - but he has that versatility where you can play him in more than one position. "Liverpool value him as a squad player, but ultimately the player may get other opportunities. A Jota exit is not guaranteed, but there is a realistic possibility that suitors will make an approach to Liverpool to better understand the situation. Jota wants European and ideally Champions League football.

Other Attacking Woes Means Jota May Stay

The Reds have worse performing players than the Portuguese star

He may not be to Slot's taste, but that level of experience and Premier League knowhow will come in handy, and as Jacobs states, he is not a priority exit ahead of the summer.

Described as 'exceptional' by Jurgen Klopp, Jota has been a top-flight player for seven years now, progressing well under Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux where he took off after a fleeting number of spells at clubs such as Porto and Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota has 14 goals in 46 caps for Portugal.

But if stars such as Gakpo, Diaz and Mohamed Salah remain over the summer, he may find it hard to oust them alongside any potential signings in the Dutch boss' second summer window at the helm.

Salah will, of course, have to be tied down to a new contract first and foremost, whilst Nunez's poor season at Anfield continues after his missed penalty against Paris Saint-Germain kickstarted their Champions League exit on Tuesday evening; and if Federico Chiesa can't force himself into the first-team plans at Anfield, there will be even more incentive for Jota to stay whilst Slot bolsters his front line to the best of his abilities.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

