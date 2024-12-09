Marco Silva's Fulham side drew at home to Arsenal on Sunday as their strong season continues in fine form - and that has seen the former Everton boss linked with Tottenham Hotspur as Ange Postecoglou's torrid time at the north London helm continues.

Spurs went 2-0 up at home to Chelsea inside ten minutes on Sunday, thanks to Marc Cucurella slipping twice and presenting both Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski with the chances to score. However, a turnaround from the Blues saw Spurs lose 4-3 on home soil; and that has put mounting pressure on the under-fire Aussie. Tottenham have only won one game in seven in all competitions, and they need to be better at holding onto leads if they are to succeed in the future.

Report: Marco Silva 'Admired' by Tottenham

The Portuguese boss has turned Fulham into an established outfit

With that in mind, a report from the Independent states that, after Fulham’s game against Arsenal in which they secured a precious point against the Gunners, it has seen Silva receive ‘increasingly admiring looks’ from clubs, including those of Tottenham’s top brass.

The Cottagers were described as being ‘marshalled superbly’, being capable of giving anyone a tough game - and with Tottenham having won just one of their last seven games, it’s that backbone that the north London side might just require if they are to move forward, having lost more games than they have won in the Premier League this season.

Having compiled a ‘physically imposing’ side, Silva’s men are extremely tough to beat, boasting Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic in the middle of the park with Calvin Bassey and Issa Drop at the back. The west London outfit have only lost four games all season, with only the top three and Brighton losing fewer games - and that is a testament to Silva’s spell at the club, where he has been 'exceptional' at the helm for over three years; winning the Championship in his first season alongside two comfortable finishes in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Silva has won 70 of his 157 games in charge of Fulham

Postecoglou, meanwhile, started last season superbly, but he has struggled in the current campaign. And, if he doesn't manage to see games out in the future, someone like Silva could be consulted.

