Russell Martin is thought to be 'very keen' on the Rangers job, according to reports - with the former Gers defender being in the frame for the potential Ibrox vacancy should they look for a new boss in the summer months.

Martin is currently on the market for the first time since November 2019, where he managed MK Dons before leaving for Swansea City, impressing in Wales before moving to Southampton, where he led the club to the Premier League in his first season before being sacked midway through the current campaign. And that could see him move back up to Scotland, with the Brighton-born gaffer thought to be keen on a switch back to the Glaswegian outfit after he played for them seven years ago.

Report: Russell Martin 'Very Keen' on Rangers Job

The sacked Southampton boss could return to Scotland

The report by EFL Analysis states that Martin is 'destined' to land a new job this summer, having been out of work for a few months.