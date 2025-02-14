Marco Silva will be prepared to leave Fulham for Tottenham Hotspur if Daniel Levy wants the Portuguese coach to replace Ange Postecoglou, as journalist James Olley has suggested on ESPN's 'The Football Reporters'.

Spurs chairman Levy might soon be looking for a new manager if Postecoglou cannot turn things around in North London amid his side's miserable campaign. Any hopes of a potential cup final were dashed by Liverpool last week after suffering a 4-0 defeat at Anfield after initially holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Postecoglou is overseeing a nightmare Premier League campaign, the worst in the club's history, with them sitting 14th after 24 matches, losing 13 of those games. The Aussie coach has come out fighting over his reluctance to adapt his brand of football to help an injury-depleted squad, but a poor run of results pushes him closer to the sack.

Olley: 'Ambitious' Silva Would Leave Fulham For Tottenham

The Cottagers Coach Has Been a Massive Hit At Craven Cottage

Silva is a potential candidate for Spurs if they were to part ways with Postecoglou. He possesses Premier League experience and is impressing at Fulham, steering the Cottagers to the top half of the table despite losing several high-profile stars in recent years. The 47-year-old ensured the sales of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joao Palhinha haven't hampered his team's growth.

Olley put forward Silva as an 'interesting option' for the Lilywhites and expects he'd be open to leaving Craven Cottage should Levy make him his ideal Postecogolou replacement:

"I think Marco Silva is another interesting option. I think that he would leave Fulham. I think he was quite keen to go to Chelsea, had they made a concerted effort to appoint him in the past. So I think he's ambitious Silva. I think, obviously Fulham, I'm sure, would fight tooth and nail to keep him, but I can see a scenario where Marco Silva certainly courts some interest if there's a possibility of that."

Marco Silva's Fulham In The Premier League This Season Matches 24 Wins 9 Draws 9 Defeats 6 Goals For 36 Goals Against 32 Goals Per Game 1.5 Big Chances Per Game 2.3 Counter Attacks 27 Ball Possession 52.8% Clean Sheets 4 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.3 Errors Leading To Goal 4

Silva will have a year left on his contract in the summer after he signed a three-year deal in October 2023 to rule out a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. It was claimed that Al-Hilal tried tempting him with a £40 million contract offer at the time to join Mitrovic in the Middle East.

The Portuguese opted to stay with the Cottagers, and he's continued to earn plaudits with his exciting attacking-based brand of football. One of his biggest fans in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who hailed him last October:

"An exceptional manager - is there many years with them and is getting better."

Silva has overseen nine wins and six defeats in 24 league games this season and has been working in England for over eight years, previously coaching Hull City, Watford and Everton.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/02/2025.

