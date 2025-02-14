Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier reconsidered his plans to explore a move away in January following the Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 34-year-old was linked with a switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray late in the winter transfer window but stayed partly due to the prospect of playing in the final at Wembley.

Trippier could have followed former England teammate Kyle Walker out of the Premier League last month, after the ex-Manchester City captain joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season.

However, his decision to remain at St James' Park now keeps him in contention to start in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, where Newcastle will have the chance to win their first major trophy in 70 years.

Galatasaray Wanted Kieran Trippier

The Englishman opted to stay at Newcastle

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Newcastle’s board and Eddie Howe were keen to keep Trippier in January despite Galatasaray’s interest:

“Even if Galatasaray had succeeded in getting player buy-in in January, Newcastle's board and Eddie Howe in particular, didn't want him to leave. “But then from Trippier’s point of view, he changed his mind about doing what Kyle Walker did and exploring opportunities across Europe. “And I think some of the reason is down to him playing in the League Cup semi-final and beating Arsenal, and now knowing that he's got an opportunity to lift silverware at Wembley and be a part of Newcastle potentially winning their first major trophy in 70 years. “So I think Trippier wants to be a part of what is a very ambitious and exciting Newcastle project.”

Trippier, praised as 'exceptional' by Gareth Southgate, has struggled for regular minutes at Newcastle this season, making just five Premier League starts and nine substitute appearances.

The right-back joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in 2022, where he won his only major club honour to date, the La Liga title in 2020/21.

Newcastle’s last domestic trophy came in 1955 when they won the FA Cup, while their most recent cup final appearance was in 2023, where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies currently sit sixth in the Premier League ahead of their trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

Kieran Trippier's Newcastle United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Starts 5 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.49 Pass completion % 82.9 Minutes played 541

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.