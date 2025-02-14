Arsenal are 'confident' they can win the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and the Slovenian prioritized the Gunners over other Premier League clubs last summer, Ben Jacobs revealed on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

It seems inevitable that at least one new forward will arrive at the Emirates in the summer transfer window amid an injury-depleted frontline jeopardizing Mikel Arteta's side's title race and domestic cup competition runs this season. Kai Havertz joined the club's list of attacking absentees this past week when he sustained a hamstring injury in a mid-season training camp in Dubai.

A new attacker wasn't signed in January, and the North London giants' transfer chiefs' decision not to enter the market for such an acquisition has proven costly. They will look to use the summer to give Arteta much-needed firepower, and Sesko will be one of their leading options amid a superb spell at Leipzig.

Jacobs: Arsenal Are Optimistic Over Sesko

The Leipzig Striker Is Sold On The Gunners' Project

Sesko has been constantly touted as the ideal option for Arsenal to give Arteta a proven goalscorer and the 21-year-old's stock is continuing to grow in the Bundesliga with Leipzig. He has been in fine form this season, bagging nine goals in 20 German top-flight games, possessing an imposing 6ft5in frame but agility that has constantly earned comparisons to Manchester City's free-scoring Erling Haaland.

Alexander Isak is another striker who the Gunners are seemingly eyeing, but the in-demand Swede could stay put at Newcastle United, where he's fired the Magpies to a Carabao Cup final. Jacobs suggested that Sesko is an easier deal for the Premier League giants to complete:

"I can foresee a situation where everyone wants Alexander Isak, and he doesn't leave Newcastle. Arsenal go for Benjamin Sesko. The player is sold on the project; he just wanted to wait and do an extra season at Leipzig. But when he was presented with a choice between Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice that he was going to stay at Leipzig. So Arsenal are quite confident on Sesko."

Sesko was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last summer but reportedly snubbed a move to the Emirates because he didn't want to play backup to Kai Havertz. If the club sets its sights on the 39-cap Slovenia international again, it will be looking at paying around £70 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko (20 years and 353 days) broke Rudi Voller's record and became the youngest player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games last season.

Benjamin Sesko Statistics - Bundesliga 2024-25 Appearances 20 Goals 9 Expected goals (xG) 5.21 Scoring frequency 162min Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 1.0 Big chances missed 7 Goal conversion 26% Goals from inside the box 7/23 Headed goals 2 Ground duels won 1.8 (33%) Aerial duels won 2.0 (51%)

Sesko has scored 15 goals in 30 games across competitions at the Red Bull Arena this season. He is a traditional number nine for the Gunners' creators, such as Martin Odegaard, to try and pick out, thanks to his tall frame — Rok Zorko, who coached him during his youth, described him as 'supernaturally fast' and has an 'exceptional jump' in his locker. As for his injury record, he hasn't missed a game due to injury at Leipzig, while he sat out just 13 matches at RB Salzburg in Austria.

Bundesliga statistics courtesy of SofaScore and injury record statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/02/2025.

