Crystal Palace fans will be looking nervously over their shoulders at a potential relegation fight after winning just one game in the Premier League so far this season - but there will be no notion of any sacking towards Oliver Glasner despite their poor form in the top-flight, with reports suggesting that Palace will back their manager 'heavily' in the January transfer window.

Only a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the end of October has been enough to boost the Eagles' chances of survival, with a spate of draws and losses spread throughout the campaign - albeit they have only lost one of their previous four games. That has seen Glasner come under the cosh with doubts lingering over their Premier League status; however, the Eagles boss has credit in the bank from last season and that could see him rewarded with a huge transfer kitty to see them free from danger.

Report: Glasner Will be Backed in January Transfer Window

The Austrian will be given cash to spend to keep Palace in the league

The report from Football Insider states that Palace are set to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League in terms of the January transfer window - with the Eagles looking to add new recruits to drag them away from the relegation zone following a poor start to the campaign.

Crystal Palace's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 1 =18th Goals scored 10 =18th Goals conceded 17 =9th Shots taken per game 14.3 =6th Shots conceded per game 13.7 =12th xG 17.54 14th

Palace have won just one of their first 12 Premier League games to sit alongside Ipswich Town and Southampton in the relegation zone, which has put Glasner under pressure in terms of his job security - and with that in mind, there is always the chance that he will be looking over his shoulder at the exit.

However, sources have stated that Palace are keen to stick by the Austrian after showing promising signs despite results not going his way - and they will back him heavily in the January window.

Palace are thought to be prioritising a move to strengthen their attacking ranks once the transfer window opens, with Michael Olise's £50million move in the summer leaving the club short in that department alongside Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze suffering injuries to halt their prowess in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Glasner has won 11 of his 28 games in charge of Crystal Palace.

The Eagles named a weak bench in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, and although they picked up a decent result, squad depth showed towards the end with Villa bringing on over £100million worth of stars - whilst Palace had to have two goalkeepers on their bench, and so they will face a busy transfer window as they look to add immense quality to their side to help balance injury issues.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-11-24.