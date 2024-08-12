Highlights West Ham set to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who will become the club's eighth addition of the summer.

Julen Lopetegui is aiming to improve upon last season's 9th-place finish under David Moyes, and is overhauling the squad to do so.

Potential exits for Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Nayef Aguerd and Danny Ings may be sanctioned to create space for further incomings.

West Ham United are expected to add to their growing tally of incoming signings this summer in the remaining weeks of the window, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka close to becoming the most recent arrival at the London Stadium, according to club insider EXWHUEmployee.

The Hammers have already acquired seven players thus far, with Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman, Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Jean-Clair Todibo all putting pen to paper on deals in East London. Wan-Bissaka's transfer from Manchester United is now 'all agreed', with the right-back scheduled to undergo a medical in the coming days.

The former Crystal Palace man will become the latest addition to Julen Lopetegui's ensemble, as the Spanish head coach looks to revamp an ageing squad. More business could be done in the next fortnight, with links to strikers and midfielders continuing to circulate in the transfer ether.

West Ham Want More Signings

Lopetegui wants to improve on last season's finish

After finishing ninth last season, veteran manager David Moyes was dismissed by the West Ham hierarchy, and replaced by former Real Madrid and Wolves coach Lopetegui. The ex-Spain manager has arrived with a clear determination to overhaul what was an ageing squad, as he looks to improve upon last season's finish and launch a concerted assault on a European place.

Foderingham has been acquired to provide cover for the likes of Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola, while significant attention was attributed to bolstering the back-line in front of these goalkeepers. Kilman arrived from Wolves in a £40 million deal, and is expected to partner other new signing Todibo at the heart of the Hammers' defence.

Kurt Zouma is set to leave for Al-Ahli, while the Irons could also sanction the sales of both Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos, in what is a seismic revamp of the team's back end. Wan-Bissaka is expected to displace Vladimir Coufal at right-back, while a left-back could also still be targeted.

Rodriguez has been brought in to strengthen in midfield, while Guilherme, Summerville and Fullkrug are being added to supplement the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus in attacking areas.

Writing on X, ExWHUEmployee revealed that further activity in the market is imminent for the East Londoners:

Another signing is wanted in midfield, with Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler identified as a target. Meanwhile, a forward to push the likes of Fullkrug and Michail Antonio is on Lopetegui's agenda, with Tammy Abraham being eyed as an alternative to Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

West Ham's Summer 2024 Signings Player Fee Former Club Position Luis Guilherme £25m Palmeiras RW/LW Max Kilman £40m Wolves CB Wes Foderingham Free Sheffield United GK Crysencio Summerville £25m (plus add-ons) Leeds LW/RW Niclas Fullkrug £27.5m Borussia Dortmund ST Guido Rodriguez Free Real Betis CM Jean-Clair Todibo Loan with option to buy Nice CB Aaron Wan-Bissaka* £15m Manchester United RB

*subject to medical and announcement.

Exits May be Sanctioned by West Ham

Ings, Aguerd and Mavropanos have been linked with moves

Huge deltas in squads between seasons have caused teams issues in recent years, so Lopetegui will have to be careful in how he manages the integration of his several new signings. The club will also likely have to create room for further incomings, by sanctioning the sales of a number of first team players.

As aforementioned, an exodus of centre-backs could ensue, with Zouma, Mavropanos and Aguerd all on the chopping block after underwhelming 2023/24 campaigns for the trio. Meanwhile, a striker will likely depart, particularly if Abraham does sign, with Danny Ings the most likely, having previously been close to a move to old club Southampton before the deal broke down.

All Reported Fees via SkySports - as of 12/08/2024