Tottenham Hotspur journalist Alasdair Gold has urged Ange Postecoglou to start prodigy forward Mikey Moore against Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday evening - stating that he 'wouldn't be shocked' if the Lilywhites picked him to feature from the off against the Azerbaijan-based outfit with a huge schedule coming up.

Moore has made three appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League already in his young career, with the trio of outings all coming from the bench in the top-flight. But Tottenham's involvement in European football this season will give more influence towards their squad players as the north London outfit are competing on four fronts. Moore is on the peripherals of the team, and against an inferior outfit compared to the likes of recent opponents Arsenal and Newcastle United, he could get involved on the continental stage.

Gold: Moore Start vs Qarabag 'Wouldn't Be a Shock'

The youngster could make a surprise outing in the Europa League

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast, the Football London writer stated that Moore will be one of the spots for homegrown players in Tottenham's Europa League squad.

Tottenham Hotspur - Europa League, league phase fixtures Opponent Venue Date Qarabag H September 26 Ferencvaros A October 3 AZ Alkmaar H October 24 Galatasaray A November 7 Roma H November 28 Rangers A December 12 Hoffenheim A January 23 Elfsborg H January 30

The likes of Manchester United, Brighton and West Ham United are coming up in the league, and Qarabag would be a perfect tie to bleed him into the first-team squad whilst also resting key players - with Gold dubbing their visit to the English capital as a 'low-risk' game. He said:

"You're looking at potentially five spots there, I think, for young players. So we know Mikey Moore will take one of them. These players are from the B list. "Mikey Moore, I wouldn't even be shocked if he starts, because why not? It's like the perfect game to do it. It's a low-risk game, the first of eight group stage matches. "With no disrespect to Qarabag, you're playing a team from the Azerbaijani league, and like I said, there is no kind of risk to it."

Moore Could Move Ahead of Past Other Left Wingers

The star has competition but a good performance could alter that

Moore has plenty of competition on the left-hand flank where he operates best cutting in, but Postecoglou placing his trust in the star shows that, if he can produce his magic against the Azerbaijani side, he could even rival some of the first-team in his first full season as a Tottenham player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moore shot to prominence with 10 goals in 12 appearances for England's under-17 team.

Son Heung-min is obviously the first-choice for the left wing in north London, but Richarlison, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert - despite his long-term injury earlier this month - are also ahead of him in the pecking order, Qarabag would represent a huge chance for Moore to strut his stuff on the big stage.

Werner has been largely underwhelming for Postecoglou in recent weeks, Odobert is out for a sustained period and given that Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski are both the cemented options for the right flank this season, Moore could gain vast game time if he impresses.

The 17-year-old, born in London, only made two substitute appearances for the Lilywhites last season in the form of last-minute cameos against Sheffield United and Manchester City. But he came on against Brentford late on to prolong his development into this season, and via a first start against Qarabag, it could be hugely promising for both himself and the club, having only just turned 17 in August.

