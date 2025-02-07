Another shot at silverware slipped away for Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night, sparking fresh scrutiny over what went wrong this time and how they recover.

A humiliating 4-0 defeat at Anfield delivered another painful low point in Spurs’ season, but boss Ange Postecoglou has every reason to highlight the stark difference in squad depth between his side and Liverpool. Injuries have left him facing an uphill battle to keep the club on course to achieve its goals.

Yet, just days after the tactician outlined his long-term vision to Mathys Tel, questions are already swirling over whether he will see out the season - let alone be in charge of the loanee beyond the summer.

Tel Desperate for Deadline Day Move to be Success

Teenager joined north Londoners on initial loan deal this week

Tottenham have been insisting they remain fully behind their manager, and chairman Daniel Levy did make late moves in the winter transfer window to strengthen the squad, offering hope for an improved run of form. But an FA Cup tie with Aston Villa is up next and if Spurs lose that one, Postecoglou’s role really would be under the microscope.

The 'record-breaking' Tel is totally focused on making a success of his move, but major moments in the season will help determine what the chances will be of keeping the Frenchman in north London beyond the end of the campaign.

Tottenham worked hard to sign him from Bayern Munich on deadline day, eventually striking a £10million loan deal with an option to keep him beyond the temporary period. But it needs to work for all parties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel arrived at Tottenham Hotspur having been restricted to just 253 minutes of Bundesliga action this season

We reported how Harry Kane had encouraged Tel to make the switch, citing it as a great chance to get first-team football in an elite environment, but Postecoglou had been integral to that deal happening.

We understand the boss made it clear in talks with the 19-year-old that he does not want this to be a short-term signing, and he believes the club’s overall package - both on and off the pitch - could convince him to stay beyond this season.

Tel came off the substitutes bench in the 4-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat to Liverpool and will hope to be part of much better matchdays over the coming months.

Tel Already Poised to be Handed Striker Berth

Frenchman could profit from Richarlison suffering fresh injury

The plan is for Tel to be a key figure in Tottenham's attack, with plenty of game time, playing both as a striker and out wide. Largely, he was expected to be filling a role that Timo Werner has struggled to make his own but, already, he is going to be needed more intensely for goal power after Richarlison limped out of the Liverpool game and faces another injury problem.

Tel’s pace and ability in the final third are seen as a significant upgrade on what Werner has offered and, perhaps, will be better than Richarlison too, while Dominic Solanke recovers from injury.

We have reported how Spurs have no plans to trigger Werner’s £8.5million option to make his loan permanent, reinforcing the idea that Tel is seen as a long-term solution. But, for this option to work out, Tel needs to be convinced of a bright future.

Bayern Munich see no downside in this loan move. At worst, the player will return to them with Premier League experience. However, Postecoglou hoped the signing of Tel could prove to be a defining moment and, after personally stressing how crucial he is to his plans and the club’s wider commitment to elite young player development, he wants the plan to come off.

For now, he could really do with a big goal from his new signing to lift the gloom when Tottenham travel to Villa Park on Sunday.

