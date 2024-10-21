Manchester City star Kyle Walker could be on his way out of the club in the coming months, with GIVEMESPORT sources stating that the defender could have to consider his future after falling behind in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker has only started three Premier League games so far this season, taking the captain's armband in them all - but he wasn't in the squad for City's dramatic late win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Having only played for a grand total of two minutes in City's opening three top-flight games, he's been subject to a severe lack of game time by his own standards - and sources have stated that he may have to consider a move away, especially if game time doesn't improve.

Sources: Walker May Have to Consider Man City Future

The full-back is starting to receive less and less game time

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Walker is having to seriously consider his future at City with recent developments in terms of squad selection.

Kyle Walker's Premier League statistics - Man City squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 6th Assists 4 8th Crosses Per Game 0.6 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.2 =7th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =3rd Match rating 6.85 9th

The long-serving City star remains behind Lewis in the pecking order at the club, with the youngster's versatility and quality on the ball massively improving already this season under Pep Guardiola, who is never short of praise for their homegrown prodigy.

Walker will get opportunities throughout the season. However, there is a chance that City will consider using Manuel Akanji at right-back if they mix things up at the back - especially with Lewis' versatility needed in midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker has 90 caps for England - but only one goal to show for it.

There is the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia for Walker, which is very much on the cards as those in the Middle East try to tempt him with big money - despite his reported £175,000-per-week wages - and once the fixture list approaches the second half of the campaign, the England international will have to decide what his next career move will be, especially if Akanji and Lewis are chosen ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back.

Walker's Experience Could Still be Key For City

The right-back has been a huge player in the dressing room

Walker has been a hugely key figure for Guardiola's City side since his move from Tottenham Hotspur back in the summer of 2017. Only scoring three goals in the Premier League in that time, it's been his pace, recovery and willingness to make runs that have seen him become one of the best full-backs in Premier League history - especially with 18 assists in a side where he is likely the least technical creative force.

The Sheffield-born star has won six Premier League titles in those seven years, with only Liverpool's comprehensive win back in the 2019/20 campaign preventing them recording seven in a row.

That could even continue to the end of the current season, in which Walker could eventually win a seventh title - though his experience and know-how of the league could play a massive part in guiding City through in the final stages of the season, where their experienced stars such as himself, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones would play huge parts going forward.

However, from Guardiola's point of view, it could be vital to feature Lewis - especially if the youngster was to start stunting his development in the event that Walker was chosen to start ahead of him, despite being 14 years Lewis' senior.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-10-24.