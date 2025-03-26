Talk around Kobbie Mainoo’s Manchester United future is expected to come back into the spotlight on the back of this international break.

The Red Devils' 19-year-old central midfielder has suffered a stop-start season, broken up by injuries, and he has also been the subject of serious speculation over whether he will remain at Old Trafford in the long-term.

Mainoo's profile in the game has been elevated over the past two seasons, and he is now seeking for that to be reflected in his next contract as Manchester United look to keep him among head coach Ruben Amorim's options.

Mainoo Deal Must Fit into Red Devils' Budget

Belief increasing that compromise can be reached with midfielder

It is possible that Mainoo could yet leave Manchester United, but sources have indicated to GIVEMESPORT for some time that the club are keen to keep him even though they have to stick within a budget to do so.

Reports have suggested that the England international's representatives have been pushing for a salary increase to £180,000-per-week plus bonuses, signalling an 800 per cent rise on his current pay.

That figure may be slightly exaggerated, and is not going to be achievable anyway, yet communication avenues have remained open over recent weeks and we are heading towards a key period for all parties.

Manchester United insiders have suggested to GMS that the club would look more closely at rubber-stamping a new deal with the player once he was fit again - and also when terms around an agreement were becoming more suited to them.

That is now coming into view, as Mainoo has been working towards a return to first-team action, and there is also a growing belief that a new contract agreement could be reached at a more reasonable figure.

His status within the first-team squad is important because of his rise from the youth set-up, and our understanding is that Manchester United are very keen to ensure he stays with them.

Amad Diallo’s recent contract renewal put him in the region of £120,000-a-week and while Mainoo might still top that number, it is a closer suggestion as to where an agreement would be reached.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has been limited to 1,290 minutes of Premier League action this season

Mainoo Agreement Wanted by End of Season

England international has interest from Premier League rivals

We understand talks over a new deal for Mainoo are continuing, and the hope has been that a conclusion can be reached by the end of the season. It is understood that is still the aim for Manchester United.

Chelsea have an interest in signing the Red Devils' academy graduate, but that potential deal is not believed to have progressed at this stage.

Quite where Mainoo will fit into Amorim’s team make-up remains to be seen, but there is immense admiration for his playing style, energy and overall quality.

Although that does not mean they are willing to keep him at any cost, there is certainly a strong will to find common ground, and Manchester United believe he wants to stick with them.

An update is expected next week on Mainoo’s progress in terms of fitness - and when a return date can be expected. But this push to get back onto the pitch will coincide with a fresh attempt to ensure he remains at Old Trafford beyond his current contract, which is set to head towards its conclusion in 2027.

