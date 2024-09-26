West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug has been making good signs of returning to action at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with a likely entry into the starting XI after the upcoming international break in October.

Fullkrug joined the Hammers on a £27million deal from Borussia Dortmund in August, but has so far failed to make a strong impression under Julen Lopetegui after a spate of substitution appearances, alongside an injury which has hampered him. The striker has plenty of promise after a number of solid seasons in the Bundesliga, and fans will be hoping that he can force his way into the team - which seems close, after showing coaches strong signs that he is ready for the top-flight challenge.

Sources: Fullkrug 'Closer' to West Ham First-Team Return

The striker has been out with injury in recent weeks

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Fullkrug is edging back closer to contention for the Hammers after spending some time out injured over a tweak in his Achilles heel. The German had been introduced from the bench in West Ham's first three games of the Premier League season, alongside a start in the League Cup against Bournemouth - and with a goal for Germany over the international break, he is back and ready to go.

Niclas Fullkrug's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 3rd Goals 12 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 6.96 7th

The former Dortmund star likely won't start until after the international break for Lopetegui's men, but they will be hoping that he can be included on the bench soon.

There have been good signs at the club's Rush Green Training Centre that Fullkrug is now building up well towards first-team match action, as Danny Ings and Michail Antonio hold down the striking contingency for now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Niclas Fullkrug scored 15 goals in 43 games for Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham are desperate for some new life to be breathed into their season after a slow start to the campaign, and whilst Fullkrug could have been included in the match day squad for the 5-1 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday night in the League Cup, the club saw fit to leave him to rest in the hopes that he can be surge to fitness and be ready for a bench spot against Brentford at the weekend.

Fullkrug Record Should Have West Ham Fans Dreaming

The striker has scored goals everywhere he has been

Fullkrug was one of the most talked about strikers in Europe over the summer after his heroics for Germany at EURO 2024, alongside his strong form for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Two goals for Germany - including a last-minute equaliser against Switzerland to narrowly send them top of Group A on the last match day of the group stages - saw Fullkrug keep up his outstanding record for the national team, which now stands at 14 goals in just 22 caps.

Further to that, he scored 12 Bundesliga goals and registered eight assists in just 31 games, and scored three goals in the knockout rounds of the Championsh League - including the only goal in the semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain to send Dortmund to Wembley.

However, the allure of the Premier League was too much to turn down for the Hannover-born target man, and West Ham will be hoping that after a slow start for both themselves and Fullkrug, they can work in tandem to fire them back up the table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-09-24.