Raheem Sterling would prefer to join Arsenal over Manchester United on deadline day to end his Chelsea nightmare, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The England forward has been exiled by new Stamford Bridge boss Enzo Maresca and told he must leave the Blues or he won't play, and could even be left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

A host of Premier League teams have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old four-time Premier League champion, but talks have stalled as he tries to find a solution over the remaining years of his contract with the west London outfit, where he still has three years to run on a deal worth around £325,000 per-week.

Sterling Would Prefer Arsenal Over Man Utd

Gunners move would be 'ideal scenario'

A move to Old Trafford has looked most likely after talks were held between the two clubs over a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho, however GMS sources have now revealed Sterling would prefer a move to Arsenal if it came down to a straight choice.

A move to the Emirates Stadium has been described as an "ideal scenario" as he would be able to stay in London, while the winger also feels that the set-up and team status would be a better transition for him.

GMS sources revealed that Arsenal had been offered the chance to sign the former Liverpool star, with Mikel Arteta a big fan of Sterling from their time together at Manchester City. However, serious advancements still need to be made for any deal to be done. Sterling would require Chelsea to top up his wages at his new club or pay him whatever they still owe him beyond any new deal.

Arsenal would not look to pay him more than £150,000 per-week, which GMS sources have revealed that Manchester United would also be willing to offer him.

Arteta is in the market for a forward before tonight's deadline, with the club exploring a deal for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as well as holding talks with Brentford for Ivan Toney.