Manchester United are edging closer to appointing Ruben Amorim as their new manager as reports continue to flood in by stating that a deal taking the Sporting boss to Old Trafford is almost done - and GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Amad Diallo will be a huge beneficiary of his appointment, as his new system is set to suit the Ivorian to a tee.

Erik ten Hag was given the boot on Monday morning, and the Red Devils have not wasted any time in sourcing his replacement with an entourage flying out to Portugal to finalise a deal. Much has been said about who will suffer under his guidance, but many will benefit - and Diallo is likely to be one of those.

Sources: Diallo Could Thrive Under Amorim

The Ivorian has been in solid form whenever he has played

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Amorim will set his sights on transforming United into a side that can play three in defence, as opposed to their current four-back formation.

Once he takes the reins at Old Trafford, there will be a number of players who will benefit from the Portuguese gaffer stepping into the dugout, including Leny Yoro - with an extra centre-back spot being created - whilst midfielders Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo will also shine thanks to their dynamism in midfield.

Amad Diallo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 374 13th Goals 1 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 =1st Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 =10th Match rating 6.79 5th

However, another beneficiary will be Diallo as the wider formation would benefit their wide stars. The £37million Ivorian has struggled for minutes despite starting the season under Ten Hag, but with Antony continuing to post poor form, Diallo now has a chance to get the nod on the right-flank - especially having started four games in the Premier League this season, posting a goal contribution in two of those.

Diallo is only 22 years of age and has huge room to grow at United despite his contract expiring at the end of the season - though the Red Devils have the option to extend his contract for another season once the season is up.

Elsewhere, Joshua Zirkzee may have to drop into a deeper role, with Rasmus Hojlund likely to be the one to mimic the brilliance that Viktor Gyokeres has shown at Sporting in Amorim's spell as boss in the Portuguese capital.

Diallo Rarely Featured Under Ten Hag

Antony was chosen over him on various occasions

Diallo has rarely been afforded chances at United under Ten Hag, and having joined the club in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, Amorim could be the first boss to play him regularly and really enhance his development.

A brilliant loan spell at Sunderland showed that Diallo could cut it in English football, but Premier League chances have been few and far between.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diallo has four caps for the Ivory Coast national team, scoring once.

The young winger only made three appearances in the top-flight from joining in 2021 until the start of last season, and just nine outings in the Premier League to his name last season saw Ten Hag prefer other options - so a manager who properly appreciates him could be just the tonic despite only missing two games this season.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will offer each other competition on the left-flank, and given that Sporting's attacking prowess being well documented under Amorim, it could spark Diallo into life and finally kick-start his Old Trafford career.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-10-24.