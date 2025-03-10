Manchester United’s search for a new striker is gathering pace, and Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta is a surprise name that has shot up their list of considerations as head coach Ruben Amorim makes early preparations for his first full season at the Old Trafford helm.

Sources indicate that the Red Devils' recruitment team made a key decision late last year to refine their scouting process, looking at players who could settle quickly and fit seamlessly into the squad.

The focus has had to shift away from more high-risk, high-reward signings and, instead, they are looking at more pragmatic options - players with proven Premier League experience who will not require a long adaptation period. It is understood that they decided to do this as part of the contingency plans in case the season did not end how they hoped.

Red Devils Showing Interest in Mateta Swoop

Performances in Premier League catching eye of recruitment chiefs

It is in this context that Mateta’s name entered the conversation. The Crystal Palace striker has been in hot form in 2025, catching the eye with his goalscoring exploits, including two goals against Manchester United in February.

That was no anomaly either, as he also found the net against them at the tail end of last season, during a blistering run of nine goals in seven games.

Initially, Manchester United had been looking at younger, more developmental options, with Liam Delap one of the names discussed internally. Delap, currently impressing with Ipswich Town, has all the attributes to grow into a top Premier League frontman. But while he represents an exciting long-term project, there is an increasing realisation at Old Trafford that they need someone who can deliver results immediately under Amorim.

That is where Mateta comes in. His recent form - eight goals in his last eight Premier League matches before picking up an injury in the FA Cup - kept him on the radar.

At 26, he is at a good age, with the experience to make an impact straight away. His price tag, expected to be around £40million, is similar to what Manchester United would be looking at paying for Delap, but the belief internally is that Mateta could be the better option given the club’s immediate need for goals next season.

Osimhen Remains Dream Arrival for Amorim

Failing to qualify for Europe would hamper pursuit of frontman

Of course, Mateta is not Manchester United's dream target. That remains Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, but signing him appears increasingly difficult. A lack of European football next season would make it tough to attract him, and meeting his transfer fee and wage demands could be unrealistic in the current financial climate.

Similar hurdles exist for Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, of Sporting and RB Leipzig respectively, while our sources have also indicated that Porto’s Samu Omorodion is one to watch.

This week is crucial in shaping Manchester United’s summer transfer plans. If they are knocked out of the Europa League, it would confirm that they will be without European football next season - a major blow that would impact their budget and limit their ability to compete for the biggest names in the market.

As a result, the Red Devils may need to get creative with their striker search. With his recent form and Premier League know-how, Mateta could yet prove to be the smart, pragmatic signing they need.

Crystal Palace would love to get Mateta onto a new contract but, once he recovers from the head injury he sustained against Millwall, it would be expected that Manchester United continue to keep an eye on him.

