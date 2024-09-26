James Maddison's superb form for Tottenham Hotspur this season has caught the eyes of coaching staff in north London, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the midfielder already showing signs of having the best season of his career by playing in a deeper role than usual under Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison joined from Leicester City for a fee of £40million last summer having excelled at Premier League level, but he stunningly suffered relegation with the Foxes. There was always the knowledge that the Coventry-born star would end up back in the top-flight, and Tottenham were the side that made the plunge for his services. A solid start to last season ensured that the midfielder was well received in the side, but starting in a deeper role this season, coaches believe that he has the potential to perform better than ever.

Sources: Maddison 'Could Have Best Season Yet' at Tottenham

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Maddison is showing signs of having the best season of his career, sources at Tottenham have said. The former Leicester man has had some superb campaigns in the past, notably in the east Midlands where he won the FA Cup with the Foxes, alongside a career-best tally of 18 goals in the 2021-22 campaign under Brendan Rodgers.

But having dropped into a deeper role in north London, he's already showing his talents and his performance over the weekend against Brentford was one of his best ever in a Tottenham shirt, as he got himself onto the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over the Bees to hand Tottenham their second win of the campaign.

James Maddison's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 5 =1st Assists 2 =1st Key Passes Per Game 2.4 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 =5th Crosses Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.75 1st

There has always been complete confidence that his signing would be a success at the club. Having joined under Postecoglou last summer, and despite a slightly underwhelming second half of the season last time out, Maddison has generated a growing belief from sources close to the first-team that he is playing at a level beyond anything that he has in the past.

Avoiding injury is something that Tottenham will want to be extremely careful about given his form, and there will be times when Maddison' minutes will have to be managed in order to avoid an overload and potentially sidelining himself. But the way that he connects play from deeper areas, whilst also driving forward as he did for his third goal, has got Spurs staff excited about just how good he could be once he fully masters the role by the second half of the campaign.

Maddison Tottenham Start Could Form England Call-up

The midfielder has less competition in the centre of the park

Predominantly a No.10 at Norwich City and Leicester, Maddison has had a lot of competition for spaces with England. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are all capable of playing in the hole for the Three Lions, and so Maddison missed out on a spot at EURO 2024 - a decision which he will wish to avenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Maddison has seven caps for England, but is yet to score for the Three Lions.

Playing deeper would put him up against the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Angel Gomes and Declan Rice, as per the previous squad that was called-up - and with the two youngsters not holding as much pedigree as the attacking trio of Bellingham, Foden and Palmer, that could benefit Maddison greatly.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-09-24.