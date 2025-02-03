Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is likely to remain in Italy on transfer deadline day, despite interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Brazilian international had been heavily linked with a loan move to the Etihad Stadium earlier in January but now appears set to see out the remainder of the campaign with the Bianconeri.

Juventus are believed to have focused their efforts on finding a new home for fellow midfielder Nicolo Fagioli on the final day of the winter market, which is blocking any potential departure for Luiz on Monday.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus from Aston Villa in a £43m deal last summer, penning a five-year contract running until 2029.

Douglas Luiz Likely to Remain at Juventus

Despite interest from Premier League clubs

GMS sources have been informed that a handful of clubs, including Man City, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, showed interest in a January move for Luiz.

However, the Brazilian is now expected to stay for the rest of the campaign, with any potential move likely to be revisited after the season if interest from Premier League clubs persists.

Luiz spent five seasons at Aston Villa before moving to Juventus last summer, making 175 Premier League appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 18 assists during his time with the West Midlands club.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular minutes at the Allianz Stadium this season, making just five starts in all competitions and featuring 14 times as a substitute.

