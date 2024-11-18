For different reasons, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are fighting for their Manchester United futures more than anyone else under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Plenty of players have to show head coach Amorim that they’re worthy of a place in his new vision for a brighter United future.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire all fall into that category.

But for Rashford and Shaw the day of reckoning seems in much sharper focus with both players already falling under Amorim’s critical gaze.

Rashford and Shaw Have Most to Prove to Amorim

The England duo will be looking to impress their new manager

With many of the Old Trafford squad away on international duty Rashford, unwanted by England, and Shaw, nearing fitness after missing 35 matches for United after an injury last February, have more to prove than anyone.

Rashford has had a dramatic plummet from a player who scored 30 goals for his club in 2022/23 to a struggling star who could only manage eight the following season.

Now he’s in an even bigger trough, scoring just one Premier League goal in eleven games in this campaign.

It’s a demise that former boss Erik ten Hag seemingly did little to arrest given Rashford’s poor displays and his continuing absence from an England national squad where he was once an automatic choice if not a first choice starter.

Rashford's Record in Last Three Seasons Season Appearances Goals 2022-23 56 30 2023-24 43 8 2024-25 18 4

But there’s one subtle difference between the old guard and the new regime just getting settled at Old Trafford.

Ambitious Amorim isn’t the type of coach who will indulge Rashford or keep picking him when performances on the pitch don’t warrant his inclusion.

The reason is simple - the Portuguese coach can’t waste time hoping Rashford will eventually deliver on a regular basis.

Amorim has come from a tight Sporting Lisbon dressing room where there was little evidence of super-star bling.

So what the new United head coach makes of Rashford’s flashy trip to see the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Friday night will be interesting.

Every player is allowed downtime especially during an international break when they’re overlooked.

But Rashford’s high-profile night out in the company of Hollywood movie stars like Spike Lee and Ben Stiller didn’t seem a good look.

When you’re smashing your game no-one picks up on glitzy nights out in New York.

But when your professional stock is at its lowest ebb, Rashford might well have replaced the bling with a big target on his back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford and Shaw earn a combined wage of £450,000-a-week at Manchester United.

It seems a no-brainer for Rashford to have ditched his trip to New York and instead got his head down at Carrington, connected with Amorim and shown a willingness to focus on what really matters - his life at United.

Rashford didn’t take that decision and fans aren’t happy, creating more pressure for the striker to explode into life at Ipswich, if chosen by Amorim.

Shaw is an entirely different problem - but another one that Amorim certainly won’t let drift.

While ten Hag was always waiting for left back Shaw to regain fitness in his last months in charge, Amorim hasn’t got the time to hang around.

Sadly, it appears Shaw can no longer be relied upon to stay injury-free having suffered a series of setbacks since damaging his calf at Luton last February.

With Amorim committed to quickly installing his own playing identity he can’t afford to play the same waiting game.

And with Tyrell Malacia’s future also uncertain after complications following knee surgery which has now kept him out for almost 18 months it’s a puzzle Amorim must solve quickly.

Return of Leny Yoro Could Spell the End for Jonny Evans

The Northern Irishman's contract runs out next summer

If the return to fitness of Leny Yoro and the arrival of Amorim spells the end of the line for Jonny Evans, the Irish veteran can hold his head high.

Evans might be 36 but he’s shown a level of commitment and performance that have done him credit and he might yet be useful to Amorim in the second half of the season.

For while he’s not the future, Evans has the fire, experience and leadership skills Amorim might need as he navigates the first phase of his United tenure.

Amorim Ready to Fast-Track Chido Obi-Martin

The Portuguese has already held talks with Jason Wilcox about the 16-year-old

Ruben Amorim is expected to fast-track the development of Chido Obi-Martin after being given rave reviews of the 16-year-old striker by Manchester United youth coaches.

United snatched Obi-Martin from Arsenal’s academy where he broke records galore.

Obi-Martin scored 32 goals in just 18 Under-18 Premier League games at Arsenal marking him out as a potential generational talent.

It’s early days but already Obi-Martin is making strides at United with four goals in four games since being given the green light to play for the Red Devils academy teams last month.

Technical director Jason Wilcox, academy head Nick Cox and coach Darren Fletcher are all believed to have spoken with Amorim about Obi-Martin.

And they plan to integrate the teenager into some Under-21 games as well as some first-team training sessions to prepare him for the senior team.

