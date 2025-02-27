Andre Onana’s time at Manchester United has been marred by costly errors, and his future at Old Trafford is hanging in the balance as we approach the business end of the season.

When the goalkeeper arrived from Inter Milan in a £47million deal, he was expected to be the rock in the Red Devils' defence and a key player in then-boss Erik ten Hag’s philosophy of building from the back.

However, Onana's performances have failed to live up to expectations and, despite his contract running until 2028, doubts are now creeping in over whether Manchester United will commit to him long-term.

Onana's Red Devils Role May be Under Threat

Goalkeeper could pay price after mistakes between sticks

So far, Manchester United have been linked with potential back-up goalkeepers, with Altay Bayindir expected to depart at the end of the season. However, sources indicate that Onana's ongoing struggles between the sticks could soon result in the No.1 shirt at Old Trafford being up for grabs.

On Wednesday, Onana was at fault for two embarrassing moments that handed Ipswich Town hope of an upset. The first came after a mix-up with Patrick Dorgu, allowing Jaden Philogene to open the scoring within four minutes. The second saw Onana - who reportedly earns £200,000-a-week with bonuses - unable to stop Philogene’s low cross from creeping into the bottom corner.

Manchester United managed to win the game 3-2 and while this performance brought Onana back under the microscope, concerns over his form had already been building for some time, and the club could now be forced to explore alternatives in the transfer market sooner than expected.

James Trafford has been on the Red Devils' radar since last summer, though a move didn’t materialise at the time. Now, with the Burnley shot-stopper linked to a potential move to Newcastle United, head coach Ruben Amorim could yet look to reignite negotiations and potentially offer the opportunity to challenge for the No.1 spot.

While a Trafford deal seems to be progressing with Newcastle, Manchester United still have a window of opportunity to make a move if they now decide to look more intensely at their options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has made 72 saves in the Premier League this season, but he has also conceded 39 goals along the way

Long-Standing Target Costa Among Options

Kobel also on Amorim's radar as possible Old Trafford arrival

Manchester United have also been scouting a number of goalkeepers from outside the Premier League, with FC Porto’s Diogo Costa a long-standing target.

Although Atletico Madrid's Juan Musso has been mentioned in connection with the Red Devils, sources suggest that there is little interest in him becoming the club's primary shot-stopper, given his current back-up role in Spain.

In the coming weeks, Manchester United are likely to make a clearer assessment of their goalkeeping options, and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel could yet be one to watch. He has endured a difficult campaign in Germany, with his underperforming club, yet the commanding custodian has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Delay Talks' Over New Contract for £70m Star Manchester United have opted to implement a cautious approach when it comes to attempting to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to fresh terms

The uncertainty surrounding Onana’s future will become more of a narrative on the back of his latest errors. It is unclear just how satisfied he is with life in Manchester, but a decision on his future may soon be forced, with Amorim likely to be making significant changes to his squad in the summer - and the goalkeeper position could well be one of them.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/02/2025.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Delay Talks' Over New Contract for £70m Star Manchester United have opted to implement a cautious approach when it comes to attempting to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to fresh terms

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.